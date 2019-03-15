After confirming its first-ever all-electric model will make its world debut in September (most likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show), Porsche releases a duo of teaser images to preview the Taycan. In an email sent to people who have already pre-ordered the model, the company explains everything goes as planned and “preparations are underway for a successful start for the Taycan.”

“Finishing work on the assembly line in Zuffenhausen is entering the final straight and the expansion of charging infrastructure worldwide is advancing at a great pace. The historic main manufacturing center is being made fit for the automotive production of the future, as the outside world is preparing for a new standard in charging performance – typical of Porsche, the best in its class,” Porsche’s email says.

2 Photos

These two new sketches give us very positive indications about the Taycan’s design. In the transformation from a concept car (the Mission E) to a production model, the project is not losing its appeal and is, in fact, looking better than ever. The drawings propose significantly cleaner and sharper shapes than the test prototypes we’ve spied. Simply put, it’s going to be a looker.

And it’s going to be fast, really fast. We already know two electric motors will provide motivation for the four-door EV with a combined output of more than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) accelerations will take less than 3.5 seconds, which will make the Taycan at least as quick as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. At a single charge, the first electric Porsche will be able to travel roughly 310 miles (500 kilometers) measured by the rather optimistic NEDC testing cycle, which means, in reality, the range will be smaller.

Source: Porsche via TaycanForum