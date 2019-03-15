Tesla guru Elon Musk only just launched the new Model Y compact SUV, but the electric automaker already has a configurator up and running. The earliest versions won’t be available until late 2020, which gives us plenty of time to fuss over how we’d like to equip our own Model Y. And though it’s considerably less pricey than the larger Model X, a fully equipped rig will still set you back $74,500.

The Model Y Is Here: Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Has Electrifying Debut In California

That’s not inexpensive by any means, especially for a small SUV. However, that price will give you the snazzy Performance edition finished in Red Multi-Coat (a $2,500 option) and outfitted with seven-passenger seating – a $3,000 option that actually won’t be available until 2021. Two-tone black/white interior trim adds another $1,000 to the price, and you can’t have a Tesla without Autopilot, right? For the Model Y, Autopilot with full self-driving capability adds $7,000 to the base price.

10 Photos

Forgo all the extras on the Performance model and you’ll start at $55,700, but that still gets you a five-passenger SUV with a 280-mile range and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. Price-conscious shoppers will be able to get a Standard Range model with rear-wheel drive and 230 miles of range for $39,000, but it won’t be available until spring of 2021. Spending a few grand more can get you the Long Range model with rear-wheel drive in late 2020; that will set you back $42,700 without optional extras but you get 300 miles between charges and a 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds.

It’s not common for automakers to go live with vehicle configurators so far ahead of production, but Tesla isn’t exactly a common automaker. Given the unquenchable thirst buyers have for crossover and SUVs, the Model Y is a tremendously important vehicle for Tesla. It will be interesting to see if – and by how much – this configurator changes in the year and a half until the first production models hit the street.

Source: Tesla