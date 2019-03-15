Hold on to your horses, a hybrid Mustang is coming.

A hybrid Ford Mustang is coming. Recent spy photos show what appears to be the partially battery-powered pony car test mules out on public streets. An electric, performance-oriented crossover is coming, too. Ford has already confirmed its transition to EVs. But now the Blue Oval is teasing something new (?), and on the eve of the big Tesla Model Y debut, nonetheless.

In a tweet that Ford fired out from its official account at 11:02 PM this evening, an illuminated logo and the caption, “Hold on to your horses” are visible. The logo looks identical to the hybrid Mustang teased in Ford’s commercial from last October. But outside of a pun, this latest look doesn’t give us any new information to work with.

 

Based on what we know thus far, the upcoming hybrid Mustang will offer “V8-like performance,” but probably won’t have a V8 under the hood. Unless it’s the hybrid V8 the company filed a patent for in January. Expect the electrified Mustang to debut in 2021, shortly after the next-generation Mustang’s debut sometime next year.

