KARMA AUTOMOTIVE UNDERLINES COMMITMENT TO NEW

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT IN CALIFORNIA WITH

MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN COMPANY’S FUTURE



- KARMA INVESTS NEARLY $7.5M FOR NEW TEST LABS

- OFFERS GLIMPSE OF ALL-NEW 2020 LUXURY ELECTRIC REVERO

- KARMA EMPLOYEES CELEBRATE FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY



IRVINE, Calif. (March 14, 2019) – Southern California-based automaker Karma Automotive

celebrated its five-year anniversary by continuing major investments in its U.S. operations and by

sharing a glimpse of an all-new 2020 Revero luxury-electric vehicle.



New Powertrain Test Labs Installed at Karma’s Global Headquarters

Karma’s latest investment of nearly $7.5M resulted in the installation of a new suite of state-ofthe-art powertrain test labs at the company’s global headquarters in Irvine, Calif. The new

equipment strengthens Karma’s in-house engineering capabilities as the automaker readies for a

period of rapid new product introductions.



The company’s powertrain engineers will use the labs as a testbed for a variety of productdevelopment activities including evaluating the performance and durability of electric motors,

generators, and range-extended powertrains. These new in-house resources strengthen Karma’s

product development process by allowing it to move faster while reducing engineering costs since

it won’t have to use or rely on outside labs for this type of work.



The new equipment includes a traction dynamometer, electric motor dynamometer, and an

engine/generator test cell used to evaluate powertrain optimization. As part of a continued

employment drive across the company, the Karma Powertrain Engineering department will

support the new dynamometer labs with additional resources and will be fully operational by midyear. Karma’s Powertrain Lab could eventually grow to become a new profit center for the

company given the high demand among various industries for this kind of state-of-the-art testing

facility.



“These new capabilities will help Karma speed up our product development process, lead to better

performance and durability and protect the intellectual property that’s critical to our success,” Zhou

said. “This investment shows our commitment to implementing Karma’s vision of becoming a

luxury automaker driven by technology and innovation.”



All-New 2020 Karma Revero



Karma today also released a glimpse of its all-new next generation luxury electric Revero,

available for sale or lease during the second half of this year. The new 2020 Revero promises to

be faster, smarter, and even more stunning in design than its predecessor.

The all-new Revero, along with Karma’s Pininfarina-designed concept car and its all-electric

Vision concept, will form the automaker’s “Shanghai Big Three” product announcement at Auto

Shanghai 2019. Taken together Karma’s Shanghai Big Three products shows the automaker’s

short, medium and long-term vision.



“Karma is a luxury car company, born in California, that’s driven by exclusive design and

craftsmanship, advanced technology, customization and delivering only the very best customer

experience,” said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. “We now have a vision and roadmap for the

company that’s building strong momentum and I can confidently say our best days are ahead of

us.”



Karma Celebrates Fifth Anniversary



The announcement arrived in time for the nearly 1,000 Karma employees to celebrate the

company’s fifth birthday. The automaker’s story, and that of its Revero, started in 2014 when

Wanxiang Group, one of China’s largest multinational automotive components manufacturing

companies, founded the Karma Automotive business.



“We have a solid product plan that spans the next decade and relationships with the right partners

who are helping us accelerate technology and product development,” said Zhou. “Since 2014,

Karma has been quietly building a full value chain and planning a strong relaunch; now, we are

ready to tell everyone: Karma is back!”