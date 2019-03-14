The sedan will join two new Karma concepts next month at Auto Shanghai.
Karma Automotive dropped a new teaser photo for its redesigned Revero, giving us just a taste of what’s to come for the company’s plug-in hybrid sedan. It will be one of three machines Karma unveils next month at Auto Shanghai in China, but the Revero is of particular interest because it’s the only Karma product you’ll be able to buy. For now, at least.
There isn’t much we know about the Revero, as it’s been kept under wraps pretty tightly. We’ve only caught a couple prototypes testing on the road, and the last encounter was nearly a year ago to the day. We expect to see a fresh-yet-familiar face up front, with some version of the car’s familiar grille carrying over. The teaser hints at the new headlight design, but changes to the Revero’s backside are still a mystery. At least it’s a mystery soon-to-be-solved, since Auto Shanghai is barely a month away.
Joining the new Revero will be two concept vehicles that, along with the production sedan, are dubbed the Shanghai Big Three by Karma Automotive. We saw a teaser for the Vision electric concept nearly two weeks ago, revealing a very low-slung car with wide hips and a short roof. Just a few days ago we got a teaser for the other concept, an as-yet-unnamed vehicle with thin headlights and a toothy low-mount grille not unlike the Revero’s face. Of particular interest for this concept is Pininfarina’s involvement in the design. Whether either concept leads to additional production vehicles remains to be seen.
It’s been a rocky road for Karma Automotive, which of course picked up the pieces from Fisker after the company’s bankruptcy in 2013. The Fisker Karma sedan became the Karma Revero, which has remained virtually unchanged since then. The new Revero is set to go on sale the second half of 2019.
Auto Shanghai kicks off on April 16.
Source: Karma Automotive
KARMA AUTOMOTIVE UNDERLINES COMMITMENT TO NEW
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT IN CALIFORNIA WITH
MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN COMPANY’S FUTURE
- KARMA INVESTS NEARLY $7.5M FOR NEW TEST LABS
- OFFERS GLIMPSE OF ALL-NEW 2020 LUXURY ELECTRIC REVERO
- KARMA EMPLOYEES CELEBRATE FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
IRVINE, Calif. (March 14, 2019) – Southern California-based automaker Karma Automotive
celebrated its five-year anniversary by continuing major investments in its U.S. operations and by
sharing a glimpse of an all-new 2020 Revero luxury-electric vehicle.
New Powertrain Test Labs Installed at Karma’s Global Headquarters
Karma’s latest investment of nearly $7.5M resulted in the installation of a new suite of state-ofthe-art powertrain test labs at the company’s global headquarters in Irvine, Calif. The new
equipment strengthens Karma’s in-house engineering capabilities as the automaker readies for a
period of rapid new product introductions.
The company’s powertrain engineers will use the labs as a testbed for a variety of productdevelopment activities including evaluating the performance and durability of electric motors,
generators, and range-extended powertrains. These new in-house resources strengthen Karma’s
product development process by allowing it to move faster while reducing engineering costs since
it won’t have to use or rely on outside labs for this type of work.
The new equipment includes a traction dynamometer, electric motor dynamometer, and an
engine/generator test cell used to evaluate powertrain optimization. As part of a continued
employment drive across the company, the Karma Powertrain Engineering department will
support the new dynamometer labs with additional resources and will be fully operational by midyear. Karma’s Powertrain Lab could eventually grow to become a new profit center for the
company given the high demand among various industries for this kind of state-of-the-art testing
facility.
“These new capabilities will help Karma speed up our product development process, lead to better
performance and durability and protect the intellectual property that’s critical to our success,” Zhou
said. “This investment shows our commitment to implementing Karma’s vision of becoming a
luxury automaker driven by technology and innovation.”
All-New 2020 Karma Revero
Karma today also released a glimpse of its all-new next generation luxury electric Revero,
available for sale or lease during the second half of this year. The new 2020 Revero promises to
be faster, smarter, and even more stunning in design than its predecessor.
The all-new Revero, along with Karma’s Pininfarina-designed concept car and its all-electric
Vision concept, will form the automaker’s “Shanghai Big Three” product announcement at Auto
Shanghai 2019. Taken together Karma’s Shanghai Big Three products shows the automaker’s
short, medium and long-term vision.
“Karma is a luxury car company, born in California, that’s driven by exclusive design and
craftsmanship, advanced technology, customization and delivering only the very best customer
experience,” said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. “We now have a vision and roadmap for the
company that’s building strong momentum and I can confidently say our best days are ahead of
us.”
Karma Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
The announcement arrived in time for the nearly 1,000 Karma employees to celebrate the
company’s fifth birthday. The automaker’s story, and that of its Revero, started in 2014 when
Wanxiang Group, one of China’s largest multinational automotive components manufacturing
companies, founded the Karma Automotive business.
“We have a solid product plan that spans the next decade and relationships with the right partners
who are helping us accelerate technology and product development,” said Zhou. “Since 2014,
Karma has been quietly building a full value chain and planning a strong relaunch; now, we are
ready to tell everyone: Karma is back!”