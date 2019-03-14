Ram truck fans waiting for a proper Ford F-150 Raptor fighter from the factory might be interested in nabbing this one-off show truck instead. A company called Prefix Corporation built a few custom Ram pickups called the Minotaur, featuring some improved off-road chops and a healthy horsepower boost. Those projects have come and gone, but now the company is selling what it calls the “extreme” version on eBay. And honestly, the buy-it-now price of $63,100 looks pretty darned tempting.

We learned of the sale through Moparinsiders.com, and here’s what you need to know. The Raptor’s coup de grâce is its ability to soak up big bumps at high speed, similar to Baja bandits. As such, this Ram is more than just a lifted pickup with big tires – it boasts 14 inches of suspension travel front and rear with a wider track, giving the truck much-needed stability at speed. Three-inch Fox shocks and custom-designed suspension components make that happen, while a modest four-inch lift with 35-inch tires offers improved ground clearance.

8 Photos

To help this Ram reach those higher speeds, the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 underhood wears a massive Whipple supercharger. Horsepower isn’t mentioned, but we suspect it doesn’t have any trouble powering down trails. Between that and the eyeball-searing Tequila Lime custom paint, this Minotaur should stand out. The only possible drawback for some is that this truck is actually just two-wheel drive. It was built to literally fly over rough terrain – such performance doesn’t require the front wheels to claw at the ground as well.

According to the auction description, this truck was built as an exhibit vehicle for the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The description also says more than $100,000 was invested in the build, which makes the $63,100 asking price seem even more tempting. Then again, it is technically a used three-year-old truck with 33,800 miles.

Still, it could be just the machine for hardcore Ram fans who want a high-speed off-roader instead of a low-speed crawler.

Source: Moparinsiders.com, eBay