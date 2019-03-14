Even with the hotly anticipated next-generation, mid-engined Corvette at the forefront of everyone's thoughts, Hennessey Performance is all to happy to show that there is plenty of life left in the C7. About 1,000 horsepower worth, to be exact.

Hennessey's HPE1000 upgrade package for the Corvette Grand Sport takes an already great car and turns it into a monster. Hennessey starts with a built, balanced & blueprinted 416 cubic inch Chevrolet V8, topped off with a pair of ported & polished cylinder heads and a proprietary camshaft grind.

On top of that, Hennessey adds a substantially upgraded fuel system to feed the thirst generated by a centrifugal supercharger. The result? A dyno-tested 1008 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 918 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. Each car is serialized by the team at Hennessey, and comes with a one year, 12,000 mile warranty.

Dyno performance is one thing, but it's important to see how the car does in the real world. Hennessey is all too happy to share those specs, too. Zero to sixy comes in a mere 2.5 seconds, with the quarter mile coming in just 9.7 seconds with a blistering 147 mile per hour trap speed. Hennessey claims that the top speed for the HPE1000 Corvette is over 220 miles per hour.

With our tongue planted firmly in our cheek, we'd like to say that we don't believe the numbers one bit, and need to get behind the wheel of the HPE1000 Corvette and see for ourselves. Until then, this excellent video from Hennessey's YouTube channel will have to suffice.

Source: Hennessey Performance on YouTube