Rumors of S-badged diesel models that aren’t crossovers or SUVs have been around the Internet since way back in 2011, with the most recent report published in the second half of 2017. While all of them so far have referred to the S6 and S7 duo, the rumor mill now indicates the S5 family will be getting the TDI treatment in the foreseeable future.

If we were to believe a report published this week by France’s Automobile Magazine, the S5 Coupe, Cabriolet, and Sportback are going to borrow the very same electrified 3.0-liter V6 engine from the recently launched SQ5 TDI. As you may recall, the diesel-fueled performance crossover offers 342 horsepower and an ample 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Thanks to a mild hybrid system adapted from the SQ7 diesel monster, turbo lag shouldn’t be an issue at all.

18 Photos

Why would Audi install a diesel engine in the S5 models? The same report goes on to mention it has to do with the company’s desire to cut down CO 2 emissions across the range. Even so, it comes as somewhat of a surprise that a brand from the Volkswagen Group is looking to launch a diesel variant of a sports car. The trio would join models such as the VW Golf GTD and the TDI-powered Skoda Octavia RS in the conglomerate’s go-faster diesel portfolio of models that aren’t crossovers/SUVs.

While the report doesn’t mention when the three S5 diesels are due, we’re not expecting them before the model lineup’s mid-cycle facelift. Spy shots have shown the regular A5 is preparing for a nip and tuck, but the S5 will arrive at a later date, possibly at some point in 2020 or 2021.

If the report is legit, it goes to show VAG isn’t quite done with diesels yet. After all, it was only a few days ago when the Touareg V8 TDI was introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as the very last V8 TDI-powered VW, although we might add it could very well be the last V8 model of any kind from the VW core brand.

Source: Automobile Magazine