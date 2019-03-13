The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is an illustration of understated speed. The base model produces 241 horsepower (179 kilowatts), and even the range-topping E63 S model – with 603 hp (449 kW) and the ability to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds – doesn’t scream "look at me!" With that in mind, the E-Class sedan makes the perfect sleeper.

At the European Automaxx Streetpower 2019 even, on a damp Zandvoort Circuit, this unassuming, 800-hp (596-kW) E-Class mopped up the competition. Pun intended. The Renntech-tuned E-Class barely separates itself from the base model with minor exterior modifications (and engine upgrades, obviously), but otherwise, it’s completely stock. This owner understands you don’t need to be flashy to dominate on the track.

The Benz lines first against an Audi RS6 Avant. We can’t tell if this is the 450-hp (335-kW) base model, the 605-hp (451-kW) Performance model, or anything in between. Whatever the case, this is a fast wagon. But the Benz, even with a significant tail wag off the line, shows the Audi which car is boss by beating it down the line.

Against a 1,200-hp (894-kW) Nissan Skyline, the Benz has less luck on the first go. The Nissan has better grip, and thus, gets a better jump. But the four-door luxury vehicle, shockingly, stays competitive with the more-powerful coupe all the way to the finish line. The Skyline only beats it slightly, by our account.

The Benz later goes on to take down a number of other challengers. Cars like a modified Audi S8, Audi TTRS, BMW M3, another E63, and a Nissan GT-R, even, all line up against the Benz with less-than-stellar results. There’s no clock to tell us how fast the E-Class is actually moving in the clip, but even on a damp track, this thing looks quick.