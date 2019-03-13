Depending on your point of view, this 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata is either due for the scrap heap or has become the embodiment of Colin Chapman's axiom of adding lightness to improve a sports car. In fact, both points might be true. However, if you're willing to give up every bit of driving comfort and safety, then this creation on Craigslist could be in your garage for just $2,000. At least in Florida, the owner claims the machine is still road legal, although states with more stringent DMV requirements might not grant you a license plate so easily.

5 Photos

The owner removed all of the body panels after blowing a tire and damaging the rear end in the ensuing crash. The roadster now rides on three wheel designs – a matching pair on the driver side and two different ones on the passenger side. Additional modifications from stock include a front strut tower brace, Megan Racing coilover suspension, and a style bar between the seats.

The engine reportedly runs well, and reportedly only has 43,000 miles (69,202 kilometers) on the odometer. If true, then this car was quite a low mileage, early Miata before the crash. The buyer reports the suspension needs an upper ball joint. It's too bad the owner didn't take care of this of repair during the coilover installation when there would have been easier access to the components.

It's not clear whether any other work needs to be done, but judging by the photos, a better battery tiedown would be on our immediate to-do list. With no body panels to get in the way, wrenching on the car shouldn't be too hard if anything breaks.

Source: Craigslist