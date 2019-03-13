Ford dropped a bit more information on its new Mustang Shelby GT500 today, talking at length about the car’s aerodynamic prowess and how the range-topping Pony Car will tackle the lateral arts instead of being a straight-line dominator. Somewhat buried in that press release were two mentions of 180 mph (289.6 km/h), along with references of downforce at that speed. Ford didn’t specifically say the new Shelby tops out at 180, but Car and Driver reported that figure as the car’s governed top speed. We contacted Ford for clarification, and yes, the 2020 Shelby GT500 officially has a manufacturer-limited top speed of 180 mph. For the record, that’s 20 mph slower than the previous-generation GT500.

There is method to the madness. For starters, Ford has significantly recast the new GT500 has a corner-carving dynamo, and that affects top speed. To help showcase that capability, Ford’s latest GT500 press release talks about the extensive testing and development that took place, including the use of supercomputers and 3D models to study airflow cooling for the engine and brakes, not to mention added downforce for all GT500 trim levels.

“This all-new aero design merges state-of-the-art design and materials technology with the craftsmanship of Ford racing expertise to create the most aero-capable Mustang ever,” said Steve Thompson, Ford Performance vehicle dynamics engineer. “It’s powerful, balanced and consistent – even over extended track runs – which works to deliver more fun and greater confidence for drivers.”

On Shelbys equipped with the optional Carbon Fiber Track Package, a big rear wing generates 500 pounds of downforce at the car’s maximum speed. The standard GT500 still benefits from aero tweaks, however, with a hybrid wing/spoiler dubbed “swing” that produces 379 pounds of downforce, also at 180 mph. Up front, Ford says the new fascia increases cooling capacity for the GT500 by over 50 percent compared to the GT350.

Considering the GT500 has considerably more horsepower than the GT350, extra cooling is never a bad thing. In any case, turning blistering lap times or 10-second quarter-mile passes doesn’t require a car to exceed 200 mph. And honestly, we doubt such a lofty speed matters to GT500 buyers anyway.

There’s still quite a bit we don’t know about the new GT500, including exactly how much power its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 will produce. “Over 700 horsepower” is the vague figure Ford has stuck with for over a year, but the automaker does at least say the Shelby will turn a sub-11-second quarter-mile time. We also know the car goes on sale this summer, so presumably all the GT500’s figures will be revealed in the next couple months.

Source: Ford, Car and Driver