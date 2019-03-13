It’s certainly a good day at the Motor1.com office when our spies send us not one, but two batches of photos with future wagons. Coincidentally, they’re both Audis, but addressing different segments of the market. After seeing the next-generation A6 Allroad a few hours ago, it’s now time to check out the facelifted RS4 Avant.

You could say the camouflage is a bit pointless as the disguised areas aren’t actually all that interesting since we’re not expecting any major changes to the bodywork. While Audi did bother to hide some of the metal, it deliberately left the shiny new taillights exposed. Having mentioned the A6 earlier, it’s pretty obvious from where the lightly updated super wagon will get its inspiration for the refreshed rear lights.

35 Photos

Up front, the headlights have a different shape compared to the current setup of the RS4 Avant, and have been brought in line with those of recent models carrying the Four Rings. The corporate grille doesn’t meet the bottom of the hood anymore as these two are now separated by the upper section of the bumper.

Although we can’t quite see what’s going on inside, from some of the angles we are able to notice the tablet-styled infotainment system has been retained. It means the RS4 Avant facelift will not get the nicely integrated MMI of the bigger Audis, but some updates could still be in order with the mid-cycle refresh. A further tweaked digital instrument cluster seems like an educated guess, along with a few revisions to the trim and upholstery.

We wouldn’t hold our breath for more power as we’re expecting the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine to soldier on with 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Channeled to the Quattro AWD system through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the six-cylinder engine helps the speedy wagon reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds and top out at 174 mph (280 kph) if you pay extra for the optional RS Dynamic package. Otherwise, the electronic speed limiter kicks in at 155 mph (250 kph).

When will we see it? Arm yourself with a lot of patience as Audi will first introduce the facelifted lesser versions of the range before coming out with the big guns. Will the updated RS4 Avant come to the United States? A rather peculiar tweet from Audi seems to indicate there’s somewhat of a chance.

Photos: CarPix, Automedia