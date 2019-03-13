Volkswagen Group will launch a number of very important models from most of its brands this year. Some of them include the new Golf, a Cayenne Coupe, and a new Flying Spur, but there are also big premieres coming from Skoda and SEAT. The manufacturer’s core brand, Volkswagen, also has interesting new models in the pipeline and these could include a Tiguan Coupe and an Arteon Shooting Brake.

The information is not officially confirmed by the automaker yet, but a new report from Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport claims we will see both new derivatives early next year. The Tiguan Coupe should arrive shortly after the facelift of VW’s popular compact SUV with a sloped roofline and more chrome accents for the exterior.

Interestingly, AMS also says it will be positioned a bit higher than the regular Tiguan in terms of available engines, which means only the range-topping units will be offered. Basically, you'll be able to buy it with the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel with 240 horsepower (179 kilowatts) and the 220-hp (164-kW) 2.0-liter TSI gas unit. Both are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As far as the Arteon Shooting Brake is concerned, this one should follow the design philosophy of the Arteon sedan but offer more headroom for the rear passengers and significantly more boot volume. In order to make it a bit more special and upscale than the regular Arteon, AMS claims, Volkswagen is discussing a new VR6 powertrain for the stylish wagon with up to 400 hp (298 kW). Executives haven’t given the project the green light for production yet and we expect to hear more about it in the next few months.

As a final note, the German publication briefly mentions a Tiguan R and Arteon R are also in the works for a 2020 launch.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport