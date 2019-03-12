Today’s been quite a day for C8 Corvette news. Earlier we reported on an article from Hagerty that talked about some of the mid-engined Corvette woes, including its advanced electrical system and aluminum frame that can’t seem to withstand extremely high horsepower. Now, we have a new set of spy photos showing some fresh detail on both the front and rear of the forthcoming supercar.

This particular test car is still heavily wrapped, but the area around the corner intakes on the front fascia are surprisingly open. A good telephoto lens and some help from the sun illuminate some of the details underneath. The intake looks very much like the renderings we’ve seen in the past, right down to the bisecting piece of horizontal trim that could also be an LED light on different Corvette models. We’re also granted a close look at the multi-matrix LED headlights, which we believe to be production-spec at the point.

19 Photos

Turning our attention to the back, the sunshine once again helps reveal details to the C8’s taillights. The look isn’t too far off from the current Corvette, with two aggressively sculptured vertical bars connected by a horizontal one. It’s also wearing the “batwing” spoiler we’ve seen previously, though this one looks like it might be toned down ever-so-slightly. We’ve seen many wings on various prototypes at this point, suggesting Chevrolet is still trying to pin down the best design.

Other components could still be in flux as well. The recent Hagerty report mentioned something of a struggle taking place between Chevrolet engineers and designers over various C8 bits, with the two sides apparently seeking a compromise between form and function. It’s allegedly part of the reason behind reports of delays for the much-anticipated mid-engined Corvette. Initially, it was expected to debut in Detroit, then the New York Auto Show was on the docket. Various sources now tell us the C8’s development problems are largely a thing of the past, and a standalone reveal in late spring or early summer is almost guaranteed, with production beginning in December.

Of course, none of this information can be confirmed at this point.

Source: Automedia