Hennessey shows off the Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the dyno once again, and this time the muscle car is running on 93-octane pump gas. The horsepower output is lower, but the torque rating is higher than in the earlier video.

On the dyno, this Exorcist makes 902.1 horsepower (672.7 kilowatts) and 795.2 pound-feet (1,078.1 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. In comparison, the video from April 2017 showed the muscle car making 959.32 hp (715.36 kW) and 756.29 lb-ft (1,025.4 Nm).

Hennessey claims the Exorcist's engine produces 1,000 hp (746 kW) and 883 lb-ft (1,197 Nm) of torque. Given the figures in the latest dyno run, this equates to driveline losses of 9.79 percent of the horsepower and 9.94 percent of the torque in a transition from the powerplant to the road.

The changes result in a muscle car that sounds completely different from a stock Camaro ZL1. The Exorcist makes a mighty roar that increases as the revs grow.

To turn the Camaro ZL1 into an Exorcist, Hennessey overhauls the stock powerplant. The 6.2-liter V8 receives a heavily revised valvetrain, including new camshafts, improved valve springs, revised valves, and ported cylinder heads. A high-flow supercharger and upgraded intercooler aid the forced induction part of the system. Stainless steel exhaust headers and midpipes, in addition to better flowing catalytic converters, to a better job of getting rid of the exhaust.

Hennessey has shown off the Exorcist extensively on video, including highlighting the 217-mile-per-hour top speed (349 kilometers per hour) top speed. The company also claims the tuned Camaro is capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in under 3 seconds and covering the quarter miles in under 10 seconds on drag radials.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube