Mahindra unveils the Thar Adventure Series

March 12, 2019, Johannesburg: Mahindra’s most iconic off-roader, the Mahindra Thar, has received a major off-road boost for 2019 with the launch of the Thar Adventure Series model.

The Thar Adventure Series is a special edition equipped with a host of off-road accessories that meet the needs of every off-road enthusiast. It is available immediately from dealers across the country for R293 999.

The Thar Adventure Series builds on the impressive pedigree of the standard Thar 2.5 CRDe 4x4 SE specification by adding special off-road bumpers, a steel canopy, off-road ready alloy wheels and a snorkel.

“The Thar is a firm favourite among Mahindra and off-road enthusiasts alike for its 70-year pedigree and no-frills focus on off-roading. With the Adventure Series, we have added the most popular Thar accessories at a discounted price to create a model that is sure to find favour with this group of fans,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

Taking centre stage on the list of accessories is a complete set of new bumpers courtesy of Bundu Gear.

The front bumper is a true off-road approach bumper with upwardly slanted sides to expose more of the tyre surface and further improve on the Thar’s standard 44-degree approach angle. It also features brightly coloured recovery points, a functional bush bashing top bar to protect the grille, and high-lift jack mounting points.

The Bundu Gear front bumper also sports in-built LED lights and a mounting point for off-road accessories such as a front tow bar or removable winch.

Bundu Gear’s specialists have also developed a set of hard-wearing rock sliders that can be fitted to the Adventure Series at an additional cost. These sliders have diamond plate top steps and additional high-lift jack mounting points.

At the rear, the matching off-road steel bumper is fitted as standard. It has its own brightly coloured recovery points, jack mounts and an integrated tow bar.

Mahindra has further added a hardened steel canopy from Getec as standard equipment. The canopy and roof section above the front seats can be removed for an open-top driving experience, and Mahindra includes its standard canvas rear canopy as additional equipment.

In front, Mahindra has added a heavy-duty snorkel with an air inlet mounted above the roofline to emphasise the vehicle’s off-road credentials. The snorkel has been designed to allow for safe water traverses and to allow cleaner air into the engine when driving in convoy on dirt roads.

Lastly, Mahindra has selected stunning heavy-duty A-line alloy wheels fitted to the standard tyres. As an option, buyers can opt for more off-road focussed tyres such as the Hankook Dynapro AT wheels with their dual-purpose on- and off-road abilities and their aggressive profile for greater traction in mud and sand.

The Mahindra Thar traces its legacy directly back to the original Willys Jeep, which the company manufactured under licence more than 70 years ago. In its current iteration, the Thar is fitted with Mahindra’s well-proven 2.5 TCI-CRDe turbodiesel engine, which delivers 78 kW at 3 800 rpm and 247 Nm in a flat torque curve from 1 200 rpm to 2 000 rpm.

Under the body shell, the Thar is fitted with a ladder frame, very hardy leaf springs, a stabiliser bar and hydraulic shocks. This combination gives the Thar a ground clearance of 200 mm and allows a very impressive standard wheel travel of 194 mm.

In the USA, the Thar has spawned the Mahindra ROXOR, which is highly popular as a side-by-side recreational vehicle. Mahindra assembles the ROXOR in Michigan and aside from its application in off-road conditions, its fitment of a Power Take-off system (PTO) has made it popular in applications such as snow ploughing and farming.

In South Africa, all Thar models have a mechanical differential lock in the rear and auto locking front hubs. The 4x4-system was developed with Borg Warner and allows for shift on the fly between 4x2 and 4x2 and high and low range.

While the Thar has a clear bias for off-road applications, it offers luxuries such as front cup holders, air conditioning, power steering and a 12V power socket. The Thar Adventure series can be ordered in Rocky Beige, Red Rage or DSAT Silver.

All Mahindra Thar models are sold with a 2-year / 50 000 km warranty, and it can be purchased with an optional service plan of 3 years / 80 000 km.

Mahindra Thar Adventure Series

Off-road capabilities

Engine: 2.5 CRDe four-cylinder turbodiesel

Power: 78 kW @ 3 800 rpm

Torque: 247 Nm @ 1 200 rpm – 2 000 rpm

Turning circle: 5.75 m

Gears: 5 forward with Borg Warner 4x4 system and low-range transfer case and 2.48 crawl ratio

Approach angle: 44 degrees

Breakover angle: 30 degrees

Departure angle: 27 degrees

Wading depth (standard): 500 mm

Price: R293 999

Opt. 3-year / 60 000 km service plan: R19 999

