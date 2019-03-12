Hide press release Show press release

KZ Recreational Vehicles (KZ RV), a subsidiary of Thor Industries, and a manufacturer of recreational vehicles including travel trailers, fifth wheels and toy haulers, today announced the debut of the award-winning Sonic X RV, recognized for its forward-thinking design, eco-friendly features and unparalleled quality. The Sonic X concept ushers in a new era of innovation for the RV industry. With its many industry-firsts, the prototype sets a refreshing precedent that showcases how new designs and technologies are influencing modern RV development.

Developed with every kind of traveler in mind, the Sonic X RV is the industry’s first self-sustainable lightweight RV and was built by expert craftsmen using the most advanced materials and cutting-edge technologies. The Sonic X will be on display in the KZ RV booth (#2700L) at The RV Experience (RVX), March 12-14 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Sonic X RV has been chosen to be part of an exclusive Judges Choice showcase, highlighting the best of the best RV’s that have been carefully selected by a panel of industry leaders.

“We are committed to protecting the environment so we set out to develop a concept that reflected one of our core brand missions,” said Aram Koltookian, President of KZ RV. “When developing the Sonic X, we wanted to build the ultimate, self-sustainable RV that is both durable on the outside and features a modern interior for today’s lifestyle. The design is made to be mindful of the environment by using lightweight materials and clean, renewable energy sources to operate the RV. I am pleased that five of the seven units KZ is bringing won Judges Choice in 4 different categories”

“We are thrilled with how this prototype turned out and are incredibly excited to see how Sonic X will be received by our dealers and retail customers” said Bob Martin, CEO of THOR Industries. “As the global RV leader, THOR has a responsibility to push the industry forward and this concept from KZ is a perfect example of the value we put on inventive projects to fulfill that duty.”

Clean Energy & Sustainability

The Sonic X RV employs innovative technologies to create an environmentally conscious trailer. Powered by clean energy, the RV is the first 26-foot trailer in the industry to have endless solar power. The trailer’s roof-mounted solar panels produce 1,000 watts of power, which can be stored on the unit’s nine Lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, the Sonic X utilizes a Secondary Infinite Water System (S.I.W.S) with a heavy-duty water pump, 25-foot hose and water filtration, which can be connected to fresh water sources such as a stream, river or lake and can store up to 100 gallons of water.

The trailer is also equipped with deep-tinted frameless windows to provide an ultraviolet (UV) barrier from the exterior to the interior, Chroma coated roller shades to reduce heat penetration through the windows, interior and exterior LED lighting, 2- 900 CFMS power fans and 2-20# LP tanks with auto-changeover.

Exterior Features

The Sonic X RV has a carbon fiber body, which gives the unit the same durability and lighter weight of some of the world’s fastest and most luxurious supercars. The lightness of the carbon fiber allows for greater versatility, as it can more easily navigate the confinements of a city as well as the great outdoors. To build the frame of the trailer. KZ used a process called HUCK bolting, which is five times stronger than welding, further reinforcing the trailer’s durability.

Details of the Sonic X exterior include:

Torsion axles with 30-inch off-road tires

Rock Buster Skid Plate

Exclusive LevelMate Pro leveling system with four high speed power stabilizer jacks

Aluminum Step Above System

Lighted power tongue jack

Triple tube bumper and 360 degree nerf bars adds protection from damage on or off-road

Kayak rack (Designed for the Sonic X RV)

Integrated bike rack can carry up to 4 bikes

30-amp detachable marine-grade power cord with light

Exterior entertainment center with HDTV, Bluetooth sound bar and PlayStation 4 gaming system

Back-up camera

Four roof-mounted high definition LED light bars

Large pass-thru storage with slam latch door and magnetic catches and full LED light strip

Interior Design

The interior features of the Sonic X show the potential for new RV platforms: