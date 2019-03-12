It turns out rumors from earlier this year were true. Infiniti has just announced a large restructuring plan which includes the brand’s full withdrawal from Western Europe in early 2020. The Japanese premium marque will continue its retail operations in the region until “a tailored transition plan is put in place for continued aftersales services, including vehicle servicing, maintenance, and warranty repairs.”

In addition to quitting markets in Western Europe, Infiniti will also cancel production of the Q30 and QX30 at its manufacturing plant in Sunderland, the UK. Assembling of the two models will cease by the middle of 2019 with Infiniti announcing plant management will “discuss any impact on the plant with employees and their representatives.”

In addition, the automaker promises, it will work to find alternative opportunities for any employees who would be affected by its withdrawal from Western Europe. Once the process is complete, Infiniti will shut down all its franchise agreements in the region, “providing the support and services necessary to ensure a smooth transition.”

Interestingly, the withdrawal from Western Europe doesn’t mean the company is leaving Eastern Europe. Also, the manufacturer’s restructuring plan will have no impact on the markets in the Middle East and Asia, which “continue to grow.”

Infiniti has also announced it will electrify its entire portfolio from 2021 onward and discontinue all its diesel offerings. The brand will put more focus on SUV and crossover products, and will prioritize the markets of North America and China, where it will launch no less than five new models over the next five years. Ultimately, Infiniti wants to become “a top challenger brand in the premium segment.”

Source: Infiniti