The brand will continue its operations in Eastern Europe though.
It turns out rumors from earlier this year were true. Infiniti has just announced a large restructuring plan which includes the brand’s full withdrawal from Western Europe in early 2020. The Japanese premium marque will continue its retail operations in the region until “a tailored transition plan is put in place for continued aftersales services, including vehicle servicing, maintenance, and warranty repairs.”
In addition to quitting markets in Western Europe, Infiniti will also cancel production of the Q30 and QX30 at its manufacturing plant in Sunderland, the UK. Assembling of the two models will cease by the middle of 2019 with Infiniti announcing plant management will “discuss any impact on the plant with employees and their representatives.”
In addition, the automaker promises, it will work to find alternative opportunities for any employees who would be affected by its withdrawal from Western Europe. Once the process is complete, Infiniti will shut down all its franchise agreements in the region, “providing the support and services necessary to ensure a smooth transition.”
Interestingly, the withdrawal from Western Europe doesn’t mean the company is leaving Eastern Europe. Also, the manufacturer’s restructuring plan will have no impact on the markets in the Middle East and Asia, which “continue to grow.”
Infiniti has also announced it will electrify its entire portfolio from 2021 onward and discontinue all its diesel offerings. The brand will put more focus on SUV and crossover products, and will prioritize the markets of North America and China, where it will launch no less than five new models over the next five years. Ultimately, Infiniti wants to become “a top challenger brand in the premium segment.”
Source: Infiniti
Hong Kong – INFINITI Motor Company has today announced a restructuring plan that will focus the brand on its largest growth markets, specifically North America and China, while withdrawing from Western Europe.
This restructuring plan will have no impact on INFINITI's ongoing operations in Eastern Europe, Middle East and, Asia, which continue to grow.
As part of the plan, INFINITI will electrify its portfolio from 2021 onward, discontinue diesel offerings and focus its resources on its biggest opportunities. The Company will place more focus on its SUV lineup in North America, bring five new vehicles to China over the next five years, work to improve quality of sales and residual value, and realize more synergies with Nissan Motor Company. This is all part of INFINITI's vision to become a top challenger brand in the premium segment.
Withdrawal from Western Europe
In anticipation of its planned withdrawal from Western Europe in early 2020, the Company is working to find alternative opportunities for any employees who would be affected, consulting with employee representatives where necessary and identifying opportunities for transition and training support where appropriate. Once this is complete, INFINITI will work with its retailers to conclude end of
franchise agreements, providing the support and services necessary to ensure a smooth transition.
INFINITI retail operations are to remain operational until a tailored transition plan is put in place for continued aftersales services, including vehicle servicing, maintenance and warranty repairs. For additional information, customers can contact their local INFINITI customer services center (see below) or visit the ownership section of the INFINITI website http://www.infiniti.eu/.
As a result of this restructuring plan, production of the Q30 and QX30 is to cease by mid-2019 at the manufacturing location in Sunderland, UK. Plant management will discuss any impact on the plant with employees and their representatives.
INFINITI and Nissan Motor Corporation are confident in this restructuring plan for the long-term vision and success of the brand, for its employees, customers and shareholders.