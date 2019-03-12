The Mercedes S-Class Sedan has had a variety of engines over the years, including even a puny 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the S250 CDI diesel and the S300 BlueTec Hybrid. Overall, six-, eight-, and twelve-cylinder models are the norm for Daimler’s flagship, but the one with the most cylinders is living on borrowed time in today’s automotive world obsessed with downsizing.

While the Final Edition marks the end of the road for the S65, the engine is still expected to power the Maybach S-Class in the foreseeable future. However, the German automaker isn’t willing just to yet to reveal what will happen to the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 and its gargantuan output of 621 horsepower and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

Should you want that “S65” badge on your sedan, you’d better hurry up as the model’s swan song will be produced in only 130 examples for the entire world. This video gives us the opportunity to show what makes the Final Edition a bit more special than the standard car, beyond the limited availability and its importance in regards to the V12 engine.

As Henry Ford said back in 1909, “any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black.” In this case, it’s called Obsidian Black. The dark shade is contrasted by the copper embellishments inside and out, while the rear pillar is adorned by the Affalterbach emblem also applied onto the key. To match the look of the exterior, Mercedes-AMG has given the S65 Final Edition’s interior a predominately black theme.

It remains to be seen whether the V12 still has a life in Maybach models or not, but it’s only a matter of time before the 6.0-liter powerhouse will be retired. The 2017 AMG GT Concept showed the wave of the future, with an electrified twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 packing a little over 800 horsepower. It has already been confirmed for production and we can easily see it as a replacement for the mighty V12.

Video: MercBenzKing / YouTube