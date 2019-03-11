The Mercedes-based campers are joined by new trailer designs at The RV Experience in Utah.
Tomorrow kicks off The RV Experience – a three-day event in Salt Lake City, Utah where pretty much all the major players in the camping and motorhome world will show off everything from small components to complete campers. Winnebago is taking the opportunity to reveal several updated trailers and campers, including a new vehicle based on the popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter called Boldt.
“The Boldt perfectly balances between sophistication and practicality,” said Russ Garfin, product manager at Winnebago. “Our latest introduction to the B-van lineup is a quiet, comfortable camper van that can thrive in nearly any environment.”
The shell of the Boldt is familiar to anyone acquainted with the current-generation Mercedes Sprinter. Up front is a 3.0-liter diesel V6 powering the rear wheels, with an array of driver assist systems such as blind-spot monitoring, automatic braking, and auto high-beam assist included in the package. Winnebago enters the scene with the upfit in the back, which can vary depending on desired equipment.
At the core, Winnebago calls the Boldt an all-season camper van that can tackle urban environments as well as reaching wilderness destinations. It’s also a generator-free camper thanks to its Pure3 Advanced Energy system, utilizing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can supply enough juice to run the Boldt’s on-board equipment for several hours.
Joining the Boldt is a refreshed camper called View – a vehicle that Winnebago says is the best-selling Class C diesel camper in North America. Like the Boldt, the View is based on a Mercedes Sprinter and the new model gets a superShell Sleeper Deck with improved insulation and new amenities throughout.
In addition to these Mercedes-based campers is the large Forza 34T Class A motorhome, fitted with a new powered wheelchair lift and other wheelchair-friendly accommodations inside to showcase customization options available to buyers. For those who prefer trailers to all-in-one campers, Winnebago also has new floorplans on display for its Minnie series of trailers including the Micro Minnie fifth-wheel, and Minnie Drop 210.
The RV Experience runs from March 12-14 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Source: Winnebago
WINNEBAGO SHOWCASES NEW PRODUCTS AT RVX: THE RV EXPERIENCE
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, March 11, 2019 - Winnebago Motorhomes and Towables is pleased to display new products at RVX: The RV Experience in Salt Lake City, Utah. Additions to the motorhome lineup include the Boldt, View, Intent 28Y and Forza 34T AE. Winnebago Towables will showcase a series of new floorplans from the Spyder, Micro Minnie Fifth Wheel, Minnie Plus Fifth Wheel, Minnie, Micro Minnie and Minnie Drop lines.
Boldt: Designed for the nomadic spirit of camper van buyers, the Boldt is a 4-season coach intended for real world use – from exploring urban areas to nature’s hidden gems. Its extensive insulation, and cabinet construction combine to create a quiet and comfortable camper van. The Pure3 Advanced Energy system eliminates the traditional RV generator and gives owners the ability to power through the night without the use of shore power.
The Boldt offers two floorplans, the 70KL and 70BL and is built on the new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Chassis which features a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, blind spot monitoring, active brake assist, rain sensor and auto-high beam assist.
View: With new upscale details throughout, the No. 1 selling Class C diesel in North America offers the freedom to live large in a compact coach. Combining freedom with comfort, the View has been completely redesigned inside and out for an unparalleled C-class experience and features the all-new SuperShell Sleeper Deck that provides premium thermal and acoustic insulation, advanced Mercedes technology, new and upscale residential amenities, and numerous features to extend off-grid capability with industry leading holding tanks, standard 200-watt solar and a 2,000-watt inverter. The interior is filled with upscale interior and residential amenities - such as the innovative hybrid cooktop, lighted galley drawers and industry-leading sprung cushion dinette and sofa seats.
The View 24J and 24D will be on display at RVX. Both will showcase new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Chassis features such as brake assist, lane keeping assist, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.
Intent 28Y: The Intent is designed to provide owners the opportunity of a Class A living at a price that meets your budget. The newest floorplan in the lineup offers a highly-functional layout, with 3 slide-outs, a spacious bedroom with a walk-around queen bed, and a large galley.
Forza 34T AE: The Forza 34T AE builds on more than 40 years of experience customizing models for customer accessibility. Like the other two wheelchair-friendly models in the AE lineup, (the Intent 30R AE, Adventurer 30T AE) the Forza 34T AE features a wheelchair lift with an 800-pound capacity with controls that let wheelchair users independently enter and exit the coach with a key-fob remote. Other wheelchair-friendly improvements include expanded hallways and toilet areas; a roll-in shower with assist bar and accessible faucet controls and adjustable showerhead. There are reachable appliances, systems monitor, light and generator switch placement, and a power transfer seat option as well.
Spyder 23FS: Building off its launch at September’s Open House, the latest Spyder floorplan, the 23FS will make its debut at RVX. Offering 13’9” of garage storage space the 23FS has enough space to fit all of your toys. Other features include a private front bedroom, torsion axles and a PVC Roof.
Micro Minnie Fifth Wheel 2405RL – The award-winning Micro Minnie fifth wheel showcases its latest floorplan, the 2405RL. At 7 feet wide, the Micro Minnie fifth wheel can be towed by the popular mid-size truck category and offers a number of stand-out features including optional theater seating, modern kitchen amenities and a spacious dinette.
Minnie 2801BHS – The first Minnie to feature a flush-floor slide room making cleanup a breeze. The 2801BHS is a family friendly floorplan with 54” X 74” double bunk beds, a spacious U-shaped dinette and convenient outdoor kitchen for taking the gathering outside.
Minnie Plus Fifth Wheel 29MBH – The newest addition to the Minnie Plus Fifth Wheel lineup is the 29MBH. It offers four slide rooms to extend livable space in every area of the fifth wheel. Other notable features include a separate bunk room, kitchen island and comfortable rear sofa.
Minnie Drop 210RBS - The Minnie Drop, typically built on a single axle, is known for its novelty and rounded, retro shape. The 210RBS will maintain the Minnie Drop’s aesthetic features while adding a second axle which creates an opportunity to increase holding tank capacities enabling owners to enjoy longer, off-grid camping experiences.
The Minnie Drop floorplan is equipped with modern kitchen amenities such as a double bowl sink, three-burner cooktop with oven, refrigerator and freezer, microwave, pantry and more. A spacious rear bathroom, U-shaped dinette in the slide out, 54” x 74” Murphy Bed, and outside kitchen all create added livability.