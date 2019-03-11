Karma Automotive and Pininfarina team up to create a concept that debuts at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show on April 16. The latest teaser shows off the front of the vehicle. We have made the image brighter to make the details a little easier to see.

Judging by this brighter sketch (compare with the original above), the Karma Vision has a lower fascia with an array of vertical slats and a separation in the middle. There are skinny, LED headlights that partially flow up the broad fenders. The general shape suggests the vehicle has a smooth hood, and there's a subtle double-bubble-effect for the roof.

"Karma is united in spirit with Pininfarina through our shared commitment to stunning design, and we are excited about the reaction we anticipate the end result of our partnership will generate," Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou said in the release of the latest teaser.

The last teaser (below) shows the rear of the separate Karma Vision concept. This design appears to have similar styling as the Pininfarina-designed model by featuring a very smooth shape with wide fenders. LED taillights span the rear to accentuate the vehicle's size.

Karma plans to unveil three vehicles at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, including the Pininfarina-designed model and the Vision concept. The third member of the trio is the next-gen Revero. Spy shots from March 2018 indicate that the new Revero might look a lot like the current one. The test mule at least still uses the existing body but with a revised front and rear end. The concealment on these sedans hides the exact changes that the automaker intends to make.

Source: Karma