America's logic-defying obsession with SUVs and crossovers has claimed another victim: The Jaguar XF Sportbrake. According to The Detroit Bureau, Jaguar is looking to simplify its model lineup in the US and abroad in an effort to remain profitable.

That means that Jaguar will not only abandon some of its beloved sports car and sport sedan models, it will also cease sales of wagons in the US altogether. That means curtains for the XF Sportbrake. In addition, an increasingly distracted and decreasingly engaged car-buying public has also forced Jaguar's hand (and left foot): no more manual transmissions after this year.

According to Jaguar's US CEO Joe Eberhardt, "I don’t want to say the speed of change took us by surprise, but they were too quick for us to react to immediately. It takes time to transform ourselves to the point we can be profitable again." The change he's referring to is the market shift – especially in America – towards SUVs and crossovers.

Jaguar's own E-Pace and F-Pace models account for 70% of their total sales. With the trend toward wheeled booster seats showing no sign of slowing, Jaguar is prepared to kill off models like their flagship XJ sedan to remain profitable – and free up manufacturing and development resources for their bread & butter SUVs.

Jaguar's newest model, the I-Pace all-electric SUV, has just recently gone on sale. While it's still too early to tell what impact this new – and very different – Jaguar will have on the bottom line, it looks, at least on the surface, to be a step in the right direction, at least as profitability is concerned.

Regardless, change takes time – time that Jaguar may not have much of. The speed at which auto manufacturers can adapt to changing market trends is a large component of their success. We'll miss the XF Sportbrake, and curse the crossover-buying dullards that overlooked one of the coolest Jaguars in recent memory.

Source: The Detroit Bureau