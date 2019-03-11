While Toyota has plans for a third sports car to complement the 86 and the Supra, there's no chance that it will slot in below the 86 price-wise. That comes straight from Toyota Gazoo Racing head Tetsuya Tada, according to Evo.

While there are still plans at Toyota to bring its "three brothers" sports car concept to fruition, engineers and product planners have to remain realistic about the sports car market. For one thing, development costs don't scale down – a car is a car, and whether it's a three-row, seven-passenger SUV or a two-seat sports coupe, development costs will be similar. That can quickly kill a niche product (a sports car, for example) if the car isn't built at a price point that will allow Toyota to make a profit.

Speaking to Evo at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Tada said "I believe most people are looking forward to the smallest of the “three brothers," and when people say the smallest, they expect it would be the most affordable. But in reality, coming up with a compact small sports car is quite difficult."

Interestingly enough, the 86, Toyota's current entry-level sports car offering, is having an impact on the development in ways we wouldn't necessarily expect. With early, used examples of those cars now priced in the low teens, the new sports car would be competing with its own stablemates at that price point.

Instead, it's more likely that the new car – which may, according to Evo, be a mid-engine sports car along the lines of the beloved MR2 – will be priced somewhere between the 86 and the Supra. If this possible MR2 successor manages to offer more power than the 86 with the sort of handling the MR2s of yesteryear are known and loved for, Toyota will have a winner on their hands, especially if it manages to come in well below $40,000.

Source: Evo