The 2019 Hyundai Elantra went on sale in late 2018, but the automaker's press photos didn't include shots of the Sport trim's slightly different appearance. Now you can get a better look at the meaner looking, more powerful model, thanks to the brand's configurator. Building one with all of the options, including the whole suite of accessories, results in a sedan that costs $28,815 (after the mandatory $920 destination charge).

Unlike the other Elantra sedan trims (like the Limited grade in the gallery below), the Sport model uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque. As standard, the mill hooks up to a six-speed manual gearbox, but buyers can pay $1,100 for a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both units drive the front wheels.

The Elantra Sport is noticeable on the outside from the mesh grille insert that replaces the standard crossbars. It also rides on dark, multi-spoke 18-inch wheels that include some machined faces that add extra highlights. LED headlights are standard, too.

Unlike the previous generation Sport trim, the tweaks give the Elantra quite an aggressive look, rather than the earlier, more subtle appearance. At least to our eyes, it's a step backwards, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

The Elantra Sport is available in six exterior colors: white, two shades of silver, red, blue, and black. All of them come with black leather upholstery on the inside.

Other than paint color, the only factory option is the Premium Package for $2,250. It adds quite a bit of equipment, including navigation, an eight-speaker stereo, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and three years of Hyundai's Blue Link Connected Car service.

There are also an additional $1,945 of accessories to add. The pieces include the usual items like a trunk net ($50), mudguards ($115), floor mats (cloth for $125 or all-weather for $130), interior ambient lighting ($250), and illuminated door sills ($250).

