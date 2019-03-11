Country governments and road safety organizations keep proposing stricter regulations and higher safety standards – it’s all in the name of saving more lives and reducing the injuries significantly. Automakers are often responding positively to the trends introducing new technologies and some of them, like Volvo, are even going one step further by announcing it will limit the max speed of its new vehicles to 112 miles per hour (180 kilometers per hour) starting next year.

Significantly contributing to the process of making roads a generally safer place are organizations such as the Working Group on Accident Mechanics (AGU Zurich) which “unites specialists from the fields of biomechanics, engineering, medicine and sports” to “investigate different aspects of trauma biomechanics and safety in traffic and sports.”

In its latest video, AGU Zurich is showcasing the consequences when a large SUV is hit by a small city car. In this case, it’s crashing a 2014 Citroen C3 into the rear of an Audi Q7 from 2006. If you think about it, this is an accident that can happen everywhere in the world, especially in large cities where SUVs and small cars are not a rare sight.

The results are not shocking if you’ve seen vehicles from different segments crashing before. In this case, the damage to the C3 is significant and the calculated repair costs of 17,374 Swiss Francs (roughly $17,215 at the current rates) make this car a total loss. The Q7, in return, suffers damage for 5,127 Francs ($5,080) and seems to be relatively easily repairable.

What’s the moral of the story? Well, of course, always be careful on the road and make sure you follow all safety instructions. Also, you should always consider the safety ratings of the car you are going to buy and make sure it meets even the strictest safety regulations. It’s for your own good.

Source: AGU Zurich on YouTube