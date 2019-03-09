A Volvo 245 Wagon's marriage to a Toyota Supra's famous 2JZ-GTE engine is a love story that may or may not make headlines, but this one's an absurdly good idea, we reckon.

The 2JZ has been a subject of automotive news sites these days – not because of its past but because of its replacement that Toyota has revealed to the world back in January. The old 2JZ may have gotten a successor in the marque's lineup, but it's utterly irreplaceable in its fans' hearts. It's a powerful and durable engine, something that lasts more than 20 years.

The Volvo, on the other hand, has a reputation of durability, as well. Volvo's 200 series cars were built like a tank, and those who had the opportunity to own one can attest to this.

With these traits in mind, a 2JZ engine swap in a Volvo 245 Wagon is a celebration waiting to happen – a match made in heaven, even. However, just like many love stories, some are bound to a bitter ending. The Volvo 245's owner apparently found that the 2JZ is "not exciting anymore." It didn't take long before the owner found a replacement, though. A Lamborghini Gallardo's V10 engine has already taken the 2JZ's place inside the Volvo's bonnet, as you can see in the video on top of this page.

Unfortunately, it posed three problems for the owner of the engine-swapped Volvo. First, and the most obvious, the 5.0-liter V10's too big for the engine bay. Next, the engine block has cracks because it came from a unit that crashed. Lastly, the owner is having a hard time finding a suitable gearbox for the V10.

Even with these three major problems, the owner of the Volvo is pretty positive about this project. Let's all wait and see if this project pushes through.

Here's the Volvo 245 Wagon with the 2JZ-GTE engine, if you're curious:

