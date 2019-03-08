There is good news for European pickup buyers because the Jeep Gladiator is heading across the Atlantic starting in 2020. Customers in the U.K will be able to get it, too.

"It will land in quarter one or quarter two in 2020," Jeff Hines, Head of the Jeep brand in Europe, told Autocar. "It won’t be big volumes, but our customers love the idea of it."

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will also eventually be available in Europe, according to Hines discussion with Autocar.

There's no information yet about what engines would be available in the European Gladiator. In the United States, the only powerplant at launch is a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque. A 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel arrives later with 260 hp (194 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.

In Europe, the Wrangler is available with slightly different engine choices than in the U.S, so this might be the case for the Gladiator there, too. A 2.2-liter turbodiesel offers 200 hp (149 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), and a gas-fueled 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder offers 267 hp (199 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).

In the United States, the Gladiator doesn't go on sale until the second quarter of 2019. The company doesn't yet have full pricing available for the truck, though. This information should arrive fairly soon since there isn't much more time before the pickups start arriving at dealers.

Source: Autocar