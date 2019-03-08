Following a debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the Cadillac XT6 now has an official price of $53,590, which includes destination) for the front-wheel-drive Premium Luxury model grade and $58,090 for the all-wheel-drive Sport Control trim. The company starts taking orders for them in March. Unfortunately, the full configurator isn't yet available, so we can't see the full array of options and colors for Caddy's new three-row crossover.

62 Photos

Both trims of the XT6 at launch come with a 3.6-liter V6 producing 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The Premium Luxury grade is available with all-wheel drive as an option, but Cadillac isn't yet offering the price for it. The Sport drives both axles as a standard feature.

On the outside, the trim differentiates the two grades. The Premium Luxury has Bright Galvano accents, and the Sport has gloss-black pieces. LED headlights come standard on both trims.

The standard equipment list is extensive on both trims. They come full a complete suite of driver assistance tech, including forward collision alert, follow distance indicator, lane change alert, parking assist, and lane keep assist. The optional Driver Assist Package adds Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic seat belt tightening, and enhanced automatic emergency braking. Caddy's Super Cruise semi-autonomous system is not part of the available equipment, though.

On the inside, buyers have a choice between wood or carbon fiber trim. A heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and power-folding third-row seat are standard, too. The center stack features an 8-inch infotainment screen, and there's a 15-watt wireless charging pad for keeping devices going without needing to plug them in.

Source: Cadillac