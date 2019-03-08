Cadillac isn't yet offering the prices for the XT6's options.
Following a debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the Cadillac XT6 now has an official price of $53,590, which includes destination) for the front-wheel-drive Premium Luxury model grade and $58,090 for the all-wheel-drive Sport Control trim. The company starts taking orders for them in March. Unfortunately, the full configurator isn't yet available, so we can't see the full array of options and colors for Caddy's new three-row crossover.
Both trims of the XT6 at launch come with a 3.6-liter V6 producing 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The Premium Luxury grade is available with all-wheel drive as an option, but Cadillac isn't yet offering the price for it. The Sport drives both axles as a standard feature.
On the outside, the trim differentiates the two grades. The Premium Luxury has Bright Galvano accents, and the Sport has gloss-black pieces. LED headlights come standard on both trims.
The standard equipment list is extensive on both trims. They come full a complete suite of driver assistance tech, including forward collision alert, follow distance indicator, lane change alert, parking assist, and lane keep assist. The optional Driver Assist Package adds Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic seat belt tightening, and enhanced automatic emergency braking. Caddy's Super Cruise semi-autonomous system is not part of the available equipment, though.
On the inside, buyers have a choice between wood or carbon fiber trim. A heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and power-folding third-row seat are standard, too. The center stack features an 8-inch infotainment screen, and there's a 15-watt wireless charging pad for keeping devices going without needing to plug them in.
Source: Cadillac
2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury Priced from $53,690
All-new three-row crossover challenges segment with high levels of standard tech, safety and driver assistance features and refinement
2019-03-07
Detroit – Cadillac’s first-ever XT6 will offer one of the segment’s strongest rosters of standard features and safety and driver assistance technologies, with a starting price of $53,690 (including destination charge)1, for the Premium Luxury FWD model.
The lineup also includes the XT6 Sport, with standard Sport Control AWD, which starts at $58,090 (including destination charge).1
“The XT6 is designed to make every seat the best seat in the house, with every inch carefully considered to offer refinement, comfort, connectivity and safety,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “With its host of standard features and two expressions of the signature Cadillac experience, XT6 will offer customers a high level of content with choices for style and driving character.”
Bright Galvano exterior accents distinguish the Premium Luxury model, while the XT6 Sport is defined by gloss black accents and more aggressive, performance-inspired details. Both models feature advanced lighting technology, including vertically emphasized LED signatures.
The XT6’s rewarding balance of responsiveness and driving refinement is uniquely reflected in each of the models. A greater emphasis on road isolation is placed on the Premium Luxury, while a greater feeling of agility is dialed into the Sport’s chassis tuning.
Standard features for both XT6 Premium Luxury and Sport models include:
SAFETY AND DRIVER ASSISTANCE FEATURES:
Seven standard airbags10: Dual-stage frontal airbags for the driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact airbags for the driver and front passenger; knee airbag for the driver; and roof rail-mounted head-curtain airbags for outboard positions of all three seating rows
HD Rear Vision Camera11 with Remote Wash
Forward Collision Alert11
Following Distance Indicator11
Automatic Emergency Braking11
Front Pedestrian Braking11
Front and Rear Park Assist11
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert11
Rear Cross Traffic Alert11
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning11
Safety Alert Seat1
Rear Seat Reminder2
Teen Driver
DESIGN, CRAFTSMANSHIP & CONVENIENCE:
Choose from exotic wood finishes like Black Olive Ash or Carbon Fiber trim with ombré finish
Bi-functional LED headlamps with IntelliBeam, LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps
20-inch wheels
Heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with power tilt/telescope function
UltraView power sunroof with power sunshade
Seven-passenger seating (six-passenger with second-row captain’s chairs available)
Power-folding third-row seat and remote fold-down feature for the second-row seat
CONNECTIVITY:
Rotary controller with Cadillac-first jog function
Over-the-air vehicle software updates
NFC phone pairing
Wireless charging for compatible phones4
Apple CarPlay5 and Android Auto6 compatibility
Six USB ports7 (two Type A and four Type C), one SD card slot and two 12-volt power outlets
4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot (includes 3GB or three months of data, whichever comes first)8
Cadillac Connected Access9, with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as vehicle diagnostics, dealer maintenance notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more
An available Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package11 builds on the standard safety and driver assistance features and other technologies, adding: an 8-inch-diagonal color gauge cluster display, color Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Rear Pedestrian Alert and Automatic Parking Assist with Braking.
Additionally, the available Driver Assist Package11 adds Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking. Night Vision11 is also available.
All models in North America are powered by a 3.6L V6 rated at 310 horsepower and featuring direct injection, Active Fuel Management and Stop/Start technologies. It is matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission controlled via Cadillac’s Electronic Precision Shift, which uses electronic controls in place of a conventional mechanical linkage.
All-wheel drive is available on Premium Luxury and a performance-oriented Sport Control AWD system is standard on XT6 Sport. The Sport model also features standard Continuous Damping Control (CDC) Active Sport Chassis suspension to deliver greater control and agility.
Cadillac will begin accepting orders of the 2020 XT6 this month. Customers can find more information about the XT6 by going to Cadillac.com.
Source: Cadillac