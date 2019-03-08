The configurator for the 2020 Kia Soul is now online so that you can build your ideal example of the brand's boxy hatchback. Ticking every option box yields a turbocharged model that costs $30,825. However, this figure includes nearly $1,995 in dealer-installed accessories, so it's possible for someone to get a very nicely equipped Soul for less than $30,000.

The 2020 Soul is available in six trim levels: LX, S, X-Line, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo. The base grade starts at $18,485 (after the mandatory $995 destination charge).

Jumping to the range-topping GT-Line Turbo for $28,485 gets buyers a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet instead of the 147-hp and 132-lb-ft 2.0-liter engine that comes on all other models. The force-inducted mill only comes with a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. The GT-Line Turbo also comes standard with features like LED headlights and foglights, power sunroof, and 10.25-inch infotainment display. Its safety suite includes forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, blind spot warning, lane change assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The factory options list for the GT-Line Turbo is very short. There are five exterior color choices: Inferno Red, Neptune Blue, Gravity Gray, Snow White Pearl, and Cherry Black – the latter two add $395 to the vehicle's price. All of the shades come with black leatherette and cloth interior upholstery.

The choice of color is the only factory option; there are no additional packages available. However, buyers can add lots of accessories, including different floor mats, sport pedals, various cargo area protectors, illuminated door sills, and interior accent lighting. On the outside, there are puddle lights, paint protection, roof cross bars, and mud guards.

Source: Kia