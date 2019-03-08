About three and a half years after unveiling the Mission E concept, Porsche is getting ready to finally introduce the production model. Carrying the “Taycan” moniker, the fully electric sedan will celebrate its world premiere in September as per the attached press release, which leads us to believe we’ll see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show. As for the market launch, Porsche mentions it will have the highly anticipated EV on sale before the end of the year.

Despite not seeing the road-going model yet, more than 20,000 people have already lined up to claim one by placing a down payment (of €2,500 in Europe). To meet strong demand and cut waiting times, Porsche is already taking the necessary measures to boost series production even before actually starting it.

As you may recall, the technical specifications have been pretty much revealed already. Two electric motors will produce a combined output of more than 600 horsepower and are going to feed on battery pack with enough juice for 310+ miles (500+ kilometers) in the NEDC testing cycle. Four minutes is all it will take to recharge the pack to provide a range of 62 miles (100 kilometers).

Taking into account it will be a Porsche first and foremost and then an electric vehicle, people will want nothing but the best in terms of performance. Thanks to a massive instant torque, the Taycan will complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) task in less than three and a half seconds. For the sake of comparison, a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid does the run in 3.4 seconds.

Following the launch of the Taycan, Porsche will then gear up to introduce a more practical wagon derivative in the shape of the Taycan Cross Turismo. It has already been previewed as a concept and caught on camera as a prototype and will likely be out in production form next year as a 2021MY.

Source: Porsche