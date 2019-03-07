Cool brake calipers are one of those awesome automotive oddities that just about every auto enthusiast loves. We say oddities because calipers are such a small detail compared to the massive, grin-inducing visual effect they can have on people. No company understands that better than Brembo, and now the brake specialists are pushing beyond basic colors to bring a bit more personality to those small-but-critical components living behind your wheels.

Sadly, none of these creative designs will go into production, but at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show Brembo showed nine concept calipers that certainly grabbed our attention. In a press release, the company said it was “inspired by the world of fashion, design, art, and style,” leading to the various creations featured in the gallery below. And yes, an argyle sweater caliper is among them. Imagine seeing such calipers fitted to a Jaguar E-Type restomod. Let the hilarity ensue.

10 Photos

Other designs are a bit more artistic, such as the orange caliper with a classic camouflage pattern, and the meticulous dragon tattoo that features a simple white background with intricate black detailing. A nature-themed caliper wearing a greenery design would be perfect on hybrid and electric vehicles, and we can see the yellow-spotted feline coat caliper looking good on anything with a bright yellow exterior.

Of the more abstract variety are the 1970s and 1990s-themed calipers. It’s amazing how just a few colors can capture a decade, but nothing says 1977 better than yellow with brown and orange shapes. Jumping ahead to the ‘90s is the black caliper with fluorescent characters. Similarly abstract is the cool street art caliper, painted white with brightly colored people in various poses.

Then there’s the glitter caliper. Actually, it’s not as ostentatious as it sounds. Finished in a simple gray with glitter in the shade, we find it refreshingly simple and elegant. Call it the caliper-of-choice for your Rolls-Royce.

Could Brembo be onto something with flashy calipers like these? A simple solid color certainly looks good on the right car, but we wouldn’t mind bolting up some of these snazzy designs to our rides.

Source: Brembo