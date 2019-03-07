The 2020 GMC Sierra HD in a Crew Cab body at the Chicago Auto Show, but a new batch of spy photos have provided an undisguised look at the more utilitarian Regular Cab configuration. This is the version to get if you want the new pickup's luxuries but don't need to carry any extra people.

11 Photos

As you'd expect, the GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab looks practically identical to the Crew Cab, except with two fewer doors. The badge on the door identifies this as the 2500HD model. This one appears to be in fairly basic specification, including having a basic black grille and lacking driving lights in the lower corners of the fascia. At the back, this one doesn't have the MultiPro tailgate, which comes standard on the SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels.

Earlier spy shots also tell us that a Double Cab variant is on the way. It would offer room for more occupants than the Regular Cab but without the extra space of the Crew Cab.

Even if someone opts for the Regular Cab, the buyer should still be able to order the amenities from other body styles of the 2020 Sierra HD. The trucks are available with a new gas-fueled V8 that GMC doesn't yet offer specs for yet. In addition, there's a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that makes 445 horsepower (332 kilowatts) and 910 pound-feet (1,234 Newton-meters) of torque. A new 10-speed automatic transmission is among the pickup's fresh features, too. The Sierra HD can now tow over 30,000 pounds.

The 2020 Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD will go on sale in late summer 2019. GMC will announce pricing closer to launch, and the other body styles will likely have official unveilings before the trucks witll start arriving at dealers.

Source: Automedia