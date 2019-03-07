Anyone who's driven on ice, even with the best snow tires available, knows that keeping your car pointed straight can be a challenge. That's why this particular speed record gets our attention more readily than any other we've seen recently.

During the annual Swedish Speed Week event in Årsunda, Sweden, Buldre Racing Team broke the world speed record on ice with a blistering average speed of 212 miles per hour, topping out at an incredible 215.5 miles per hour. Let's take a closer look at the piece of machinery that reached that amazing speed.

Buldre Racing Team started out with a BMW E30 M3, one of the most iconic cars in the marque's history. Its boxy flared bodywork, high-strung, race-derived four-cylinder engine, and touring car homologation street cred have made it a legend.

Of course, many enthusiasts believe that any proper BMW should have a beefy inline six between the fenders. Buldre, apparently, feel the same way...but this is no BMW engine. It's an equally legendary Toyota 2JZ, pumped up to a jaw-dropping 1,300 horsepower. Needless to say, forced induction is employed to take full advantage of the 2JZ's resilient block and internals.

The previous record holder was also built by Buldre Racing team. That car was an Audi B5 S4 Avant. The silver wagon averaged a still-impressive 202 miles per hour, ten miles per hour less than the BMW's average speed on the same stretch of icy ground.

Still, if it was us in the driver's seat, we'd happily trade off the extra speed for the security of Quattro all-wheel-drive. That said, it really must not make much of a difference at that speed.

Source: Buldre Racingteam on YouTube