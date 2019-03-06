There are different versions for many of them, but they all have a lifted suspension.
The Nissan Armada, Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD arrive with a rugged look thanks to equipment from aftermarket firm Rocky Ridge Trucks. The packages give the models the look of a customized model, but let buyers get them straight from the dealer, without even voiding the warranty. Orders are open now at participating showrooms.
The Rocky Ridge packages for all of the models feature a suspension lift. It measures six inches on the Titan and Titan XD, three inches for the Armada, and 2.5 inches for the Frontier.
In addition, the Armada Rocky Ridge gets body-color fender moldings and running boards. Customers can select from a black or stainless steel exhaust tip. The SUV rides on a set of multi-spoke 20-inch wheels with 34-inch all-terrain tires.
The Frontier's suspension benefits a little more from front tower extensions and rear shackles. Its 17-inch black wheels have Y-shaped spokes, and there are 32-inch all-terrain tires. Aesthetically, the pickup has powder-coated sidesteps, LED foglights, and black ceramic-coated exhaust tip. There are heavy-duty floor mats on the inside.
The Titan is available in Altitude, K2 and X-Package versions from Rocky Ridge. They have nitrogen-charged rear shocks, e-coated cross members, e-coated skid plates, e-coated front strut tower extensions, and different styles of 20-inch wheels with 35-inch Mickey Thompson tires. The Altitude features stainless steps, body-color fender flares, stainless steel exhaust, Rocky Ridge muffler, and stainless exhaust tips. The K2 features body-color fender flares, stainless steel exhaust with F lowmaster muffler, and black ceramic exhaust tips. Instead, the X-Package is simpler with just a stainless steel exhaust, Rocky Ridge muffler, and black ceramic exhaust tips.
The Titan XD has Stealth, K2, and Altitude versions from Rocky Ridge. The K2 and Altitude variants are largely identical to their counterparts on the Titan. The Stealth is the meanest looking of the bunch by wearing a Vengeance low-profile front bumper with a 20-inch LED light bar, and additional lighting in the corners of the lower fascia.
Source: Nissan
Nissan capitalizes on custom truck trend with Rocky Ridge Packages for TITAN XD, TITAN, Frontier and Armada
The customized vehicles are available now to be purchased through Nissan dealerships
Full Nissan factory warranties, including TITAN’s America's Best Truck Warranty1, will be matched by Rocky Ridge
Collaboration announced today at the 2019 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (March 6, 2019) – Nissan and Rocky Ridge Trucks are making it official – TITAN XD, TITAN, Armada and Frontier are now available to be purchased with Rocky Ridge packages at Nissan dealerships. The collaboration was announced today at the 2019 Work Truck Show, North America’s largest work truck exhibition event held March 6-8 at the Indiana Convention Center.
The turnkey truck packages are available through participating Nissan dealerships nationwide and can be fully financed through Nissan’s financial arm, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC)1. In addition, Rocky Ridge – a top truck and SUV up- fitter with more than 30 years’ experience – will match all Nissan factory warranties, including TITAN’s America's Best Truck Warranty2, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first.
The announcement comes at a time when consumers are customizing their trucks at a skyrocketing rate. A recent survey3 showed that 39 percent of truck owners in the U.S. accessorize or modify their trucks in some way, and the Enthusiast Segment makes up 49 percent of all U.S. pickup truck owners. Meanwhile, a separate study found that while truck buyers are the most brand loyal automotive segment, 80 percent consider more than one brand4.
“Truck buyers are unique and so are their trucks. And while truck buyers are the most brand loyal automotive segment, consumers are willing to consider other brands if the product and value proposition is right,” said Fred DePerez, vice president, North America LCV Business Unit, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’ve found there remains great opportunity within the truck and enthusiast market – and these big, bad, custom-lifted, Rocky Ridge-warranted Nissan trucks are definitely going to drive excitement and traffic to Nissan showrooms for a closer look.”
Rocky Ridge packages, which feature custom exterior and interior performance and luxury treatments, include:
TITAN XD (Gas and Diesel): Stealth, K2 and Altitude packages
TITAN: K2, Altitude and X packages
Armada: Z3 package
Frontier: Z3 package
Available premium options and upgrades, including custom fade painted exteriors
2019 Nissan TITAN XD Stealth Package
Insert TITAN XD Stealth exterior photo
All Nissan Rocky Ridge packages start with custom suspension systems designed to “stand tall” without compromising smooth ride and handling characteristics. For example, the TITAN XD and TITAN packages include 6.0-inch suspension lift kits, while Armada and Frontier feature 3.0-inch and 2.5-inch lift kits, respectively. All packages also include custom wheels and off-road performance tires selected specially for each model.
“Americans have always had a love affair with their trucks – but that affair doesn’t end with the purchase, it starts there,” said Burl Outlaw, CEO, Rocky Ridge Trucks. “Rocky Ridge has worked hard to show that Nissan hosts a perfect line of trucks and SUVs to facilitate that relationship. And there is no better way to show what is possible than to have examples ready for sale on Nissan dealer lots – easily financed by Nissan with warranties fully matched by Rocky Ridge.”
2019 Nissan TITAN K2 Package
Additional details on Rocky Ridge and each Nissan truck and SUV package can be found at rockyridgetrucks.com/lifted-nissan-trucks. For more on the 2019 TITAN XD, TITAN, Frontier, Armada and the entire Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.