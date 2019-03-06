The Nissan Armada, Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD arrive with a rugged look thanks to equipment from aftermarket firm Rocky Ridge Trucks. The packages give the models the look of a customized model, but let buyers get them straight from the dealer, without even voiding the warranty. Orders are open now at participating showrooms.

22 Photos

The Rocky Ridge packages for all of the models feature a suspension lift. It measures six inches on the Titan and Titan XD, three inches for the Armada, and 2.5 inches for the Frontier.

In addition, the Armada Rocky Ridge gets body-color fender moldings and running boards. Customers can select from a black or stainless steel exhaust tip. The SUV rides on a set of multi-spoke 20-inch wheels with 34-inch all-terrain tires.

The Frontier's suspension benefits a little more from front tower extensions and rear shackles. Its 17-inch black wheels have Y-shaped spokes, and there are 32-inch all-terrain tires. Aesthetically, the pickup has powder-coated sidesteps, LED foglights, and black ceramic-coated exhaust tip. There are heavy-duty floor mats on the inside.

The Titan is available in Altitude, K2 and X-Package versions from Rocky Ridge. They have nitrogen-charged rear shocks, e-coated cross members, e-coated skid plates, e-coated front strut tower extensions, and different styles of 20-inch wheels with 35-inch Mickey Thompson tires. The Altitude features stainless steps, body-color fender flares, stainless steel exhaust, Rocky Ridge muffler, and stainless exhaust tips. The K2 features body-color fender flares, stainless steel exhaust with F lowmaster muffler, and black ceramic exhaust tips. Instead, the X-Package is simpler with just a stainless steel exhaust, Rocky Ridge muffler, and black ceramic exhaust tips.

The Titan XD has Stealth, K2, and Altitude versions from Rocky Ridge. The K2 and Altitude variants are largely identical to their counterparts on the Titan. The Stealth is the meanest looking of the bunch by wearing a Vengeance low-profile front bumper with a 20-inch LED light bar, and additional lighting in the corners of the lower fascia.

Source: Nissan