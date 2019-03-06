New spy shots suggest that an updated Chevrolet Equinox is on the way. The existing model last received a refresh that debuted in 2016 and went on sale for the 2018 model year.

The photos from General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds show two slightly different test mules, and both of them wear similar amounts of camouflage at the front and rear. Leaving the center section of one of the vehicles unconcealed, in addition to the roof of the other, suggests Chevy's engineers are preparing a refresh, rather than a completely new generation.

The two test mules in these photos wear slightly different components, suggesting they are different trims. The Equinox with an unconcealed center section appears to have a lower, more aggressive front fascia than the crossover in full camo. The partially hidden model also has different wheels than its sibling. Both of them appear to have placeholder pieces for the headlights.

We only see the Equinox with the exposed center section in these photos. Its taillights look like temporary parts. This test mule has dual exhausts at each corner, whereas the current model is available with either concealed outlets or a pair of trapezoidal finishers. These pipes could just be placeholders during development or signal a new arrangement at the back of the refreshed model.

Other details about the updated Equinox are a mystery at the moment. The engine range would likely remain the same, but the engineers might be able to tweak the outputs a little. It's also possible that the nine-speed automatic gearbox could trickle down from the Blazer. Also, look for the Bowtie to incorporate its latest infotainment and driver assistance tech to keep up the highly competitive crossover segment.

Source: Automedia