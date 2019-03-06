Hide press release Show press release

New 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the Benchmark for Performance, Capability, Technology and Luxury

Ram outpowers, out-tows and outhauls every other pickup available — 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque milestone achieved by Ram and Cummins with all-new 6.7-liter Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel

The highest capability numbers for diesel- and gas-powered pickups — 35,100-lbs. towing and 7,680-lb. payload

Ram redesigns Heavy Duty line to be the best riding, handling and towing ever with an emphasis on comfort and confidence

Standard 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 power with cylinder deactivation and Variable Cam Timing (VCT) delivers class-leading 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque

New, class-exclusive TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic for 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 brings shift refinement not seen in heavy-duty trucks

Active noise cancellation, anti-vibration devices and acoustic glass contribute to quietest cabin yet

Improved ride quality with new suspension tuning that includes Frequency Response Damping (FRD) shocks, progressive springs and re-engineered bushings

Exclusive rear air suspension now features driver-activated Bed Lowering Mode, Normal/Payload Mode and Trailer-Tow Mode

New braking system upgrades calipers, booster and master cylinder help shorten stopping distances, increase capability and improve brake feel

New 98.5-percent high-strength steel frames offer greater capacities, reduced weight and the highest levels of torsional rigidity

Lightweight materials in the frame, powertrain and an aluminum hood reduce overall weight by up to 143 lbs

New 360-degree surround-view camera with trailer reverse guidance view provides a single display-screen view of both sides of a trailer to assist drivers in maneuvering towing setups

New auxiliary exterior camera improves visibility with custom positioning in and behind trailers

Advanced trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPM) systems accommodate up to six pickup tires and 12 trailer tires with up to four trailer profiles

More than 100 safety and security features, including exclusive active safety systems in all models: adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and AEB with trailer brakes

Completely redesigned interior with new, authentic premium materials, colors and textures, including hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout

Uconnect 4C NAV with a 12-inch fully configurable screen, including SiriusXM 360L customized listening experience through a powerful 750-watt, 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Reimagined center console with 12 different storage configurations includes optional dedicated/assignable switches, wireless charging dock and up to five USBs, including type C ports

Mega Cab offers most interior storage capacity in the segment at 258 liters, more than twice the amount of closest competitor

Bold interlocking exterior design with all-new wheels, bumpers and grilles with differentiation across six distinct price classes

Three new headlight designs, including advanced LED with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)

Designers worked collectively with engineering to deliver a segment-leading drag coefficient of .409

New Ram Power Wagon offers new equipment, upholding Most Off-road Capable Pickup title

America’s longest-lasting pickup with unsurpassed diesel powertrain warranty – five years/100,000 miles

January 14, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. and a payload capacity of 7,680 lbs. Driving it all, a never-before-seen torque rating of 1000 lb.-ft. from the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel engine. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups steps forward with the full force of modern capability.



“Ram Heavy Duty owners constantly demand the highest levels of capability to tackle the biggest jobs and with 35,100 lbs. of towing capacity, pulled by 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque from our Cummins engine, we now hold the most important titles within the segment,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA. “We’ve also surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems and of course our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we have ever built.”



POWERTRAIN

Engines: 6.7-liter Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel reaches 1,000 lb.-ft.

With a long list of upgrades, the new Cummins 6.7-liter I-6, high output Turbo Diesel delivers up to 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,800 rpm and 400 horsepower @ 2,800 rpm. Changes begin at the core, with a cylinder block made from compacted graphite iron. Overall, the new Cummins Turbo Diesel weighs more than 60 lbs. less than the previous-generation engine, yet delivers more power and torque. A new cast-iron cylinder head builds on the new block with changes that include new exhaust valves and springs, and new rocker arms. Lighter and stronger pistons include new low-friction rings and connect to the crankshaft via newly design forged connecting rods and new bearings. An all-new exhaust manifold is the mounting point for an improved variable-geometry turbocharger with laminated heat shields, delivering boost pressure up to 33 psi.

The second variant of the Cummins Turbo Diesel also gets a performance boost with 370 horsepower @ 2,800 rpm and 850 lb.-ft. of torque @ 1,700 rpm.

The standard engine in the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty is upgraded to the proven and potent 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, delivering class-leading 410 horsepower @ 5,600 rpm and 429 lb.-ft. of torque @ 4,000 rpm to handle the payload and towing requirements of the heavy-duty truck user.

Transmissions

Ram 3500 Heavy Duty models equipped with the 1,000 lb.-ft. high output Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel employ the Aisin AS69RC electronically controlled six-speed automatic. This transmission is engineered to handle the colossal torque of the Turbo Diesel engine and increased vehicle weight ratings while delivering improved shift quality. Along with hardware upgrades, the Aisin AS69RC uses a new transmission controller with double the memory of the previous controller and a dual-core processor. This delivers faster, more precise shifts under all driving and loading conditions.

Ram Heavy Duty trucks powered by the standard output Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel are equipped with a significantly upgraded version of the 68RFE six-speed automatic transmission. Changes designed to improve the electronically controlled transmission’s shift quality include new variable-force solenoid controls for the torque-converter clutch. A new reverse accumulator improves shift feel when placing the transmission into park from reverse. Drive-to-park shifts were also improved through refined hydraulic control.

In a first for the Ram Heavy Duty, the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 comes mated to the proven and smooth-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic. There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift points for fuel economy, performance and drivability. The transmissions use shift-by-wire technology, eliminating a mechanical linkage between the transmission and the gear selector. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty uses an innovative rotary e-shift dial mounted on the left side of the instrument panel’s center stack – freeing up space traditionally occupied by a console- or column-mounted shift lever.

Transfer Cases

Four-wheel-drive versions of the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty are equipped with a BorgWarner part-time transfer case. The 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 and variant of the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel drive power through either an electronic (BW 44-46) or manual shift (BW 44-47) transfer case, depending on the model. Ram Heavy Duty trucks with the high output version of the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel are equipped with an all-new part-time BorgWarner transfer case (BW 44-48). This transfer case is designed to handle the higher input loads for maximum towing capability up to 35,100 lbs.

Axles

New front and rear axles on the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty have been engineered to improve durability, handle industry-leading payload and towing capabilities, and minimize Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH), as well as take advantage of opportunities to optimize weight. The Ram 3500 Heavy Duty is offered with an all-new, larger 12-inch AAM rear axle to handle the class-leading power and capability.



ENGINEERING

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. and payload capacity of 7,680 lbs. But big capability is irrelevant if the truck fails to instill confidence to the driver. Ram redefines the phrase “you don’t even know it’s back there” when towing or hauling.



Frame

Ram Heavy Duty trucks feature all-new frames built with 98.5-percent high-strength steel, six separate crossmembers, hydroformed main rails and fully boxed rear rails for optimal strength and mass efficiency. Although the new Ram Heavy Duty is stronger and more capable, lightweight materials in the frame, powertrain and an aluminum hood reduce overall weight by up to 143 lbs. Two Active-Tuned Mass Modules (ATMM) mounted on the frame rails search out unfavorable vibrations and apply countermeasures to eliminate them.

Wide front frame rails enable front suspension springs to be positioned slightly outboard – an enabler for generating positive roll stiffness. In the rear portion of the new frame, the structure includes fully boxed rear rails. The rear-axle structural crossmember with provisions for fifth-wheel and gooseneck hitches, has been upgraded for 2019 to accommodate the increased towing capacity.



On vehicles equipped with the optional auxiliary camera prep package, the standard 4/7-pin bumper connector is replaced with a 12/7-pin connector to support the remote camera option (available Mopar accessory). A tailgate handle-mounted, rear high-definition camera backup system is standard with dynamic imaging on the 12-inch, 8.4-inch or 5-inch displays with turning guidelines. Also, the cargo-view camera located in the Center High-Mounted Stop Light (CHMSL) provides a view of the bed for easier connection to fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailers, as well as monitoring bed loads.



Suspension

Heavy Duty trucks generally have a suspension equipped for constant, heavy payloads. This leads to a harsher ride when unloaded. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty includes Frequency Response Damping (FRD) shocks on all four corners. The valves of an FRD shock automatically adjust for the type of vertical wheel input, allowing the Ram Heavy Duty to have sports-car-like suspension for handling and a supple suspension on rough terrain. Engineers added progressive springs and upgraded bushings to the suspension system, including the exclusive five-link coil design on Ram 2500, providing better load-carrying characteristics and improved articulation over obstacles when compared to a leaf-spring system.



A class-exclusive Active-Level rear air suspension is available on both the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 and includes a new Bed-lowering Mode to make the heaviest trailer hook-ups a breeze. The 2019 Ram 2500 uses two air bags to replace the coil springs. Load capacity is not sacrificed and the Ram 2500’s best-in-class ride and handling gets even better, crushing the competition with two doses of engineering innovation (five-link coil with an air suspension option). The Ram 3500 features a Hotchkiss rear leaf-spring system with optional air suspension. By adding supplemental air bags, Ram engineers were able to soften the heavy-load leaf springs, allowing for more unladed suspension movement.



In the front, a new, two-piece, front-suspension crossmember structure adds a longer welded interface and greater strength to the frame. The Ram Heavy Duty line features an advanced three-link front suspension to ensure roll stiffness.

Brakes

A new braking system upgrades the calipers, booster and master cylinder. Combined with a larger-ratio pedal swing, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty delivers a more confident and powerful execution with little effort from the driver. The reengineered system also offers shorter stopping distances and braking to match the highest capability.

Body

Several body elements are upgraded from mild steel to high-strength steel on the 2019 Heavy Duty pickups. Additional light-weighting efforts consist of an aluminum hood, which contributes to an overall weight reduction of 143 lbs. on the volume model.



Through wind-tunnel analyses and three million miles of real-world durability tests, engineers have created the quietest Ram Heavy Duty ever with a segment-leading drag coefficient of .409. Upgrades to improve NVH include new C-pillar hydromounts, anti-vibration devices, new engine mounts, active noise cancelling and new exhaust-system attachments.



New Power Wagon Content

2019 Ram Power Wagon is the most capable production off-road truck in the industry. The Power Wagon features a unique suspension, factory suspension lift, locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting sway bar and a 12,000-lb. winch. New to the Power Wagon is a 360 camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines to help navigate obstacles. An all-new and integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch features a unique fairlead and fairlead retainer with a new synthetic line that cannot kink, does not fray and is more maneuverable. The new line also cuts weight by 28 lbs. A Power Wagon content package continues to be available on Tradesman, which includes all the off-road equipment but keeps the Tradesman design elements.

SAFETY AND SECURITY



The new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups include more than 100 available safety and security elements, including an array of active and passive systems to assist the driver and passengers, offered in all models.



Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), 360-degree camera display and selectable tire pressures are just some of the new, specialized technologies found in Ram’s halo pickup trucks. Since the Ram Heavy Duty line is engineered around capability, it makes sense that many of the technologies would be enhanced from their use in passenger cars. For example, Tire Pressure Monitoring, which can monitor up to six tires on the pickup, now includes trailer tire pressure monitoring for up to 12 trailer tires. Although a back-up camera is a standard feature on most vehicles, the Ram Heavy Duty offers a second rear-view camera (cargo-view camera) to monitor payload in the bed. It also can be used to align fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers, a common task of the Ram Heavy Duty pickup. As a segment-first, back-up sensors on the Ram 3500 include specifically designed sensors to cover the added width of dual rear wheels, giving a wider span of coverage when backing up with limited view.



The new Ram Heavy Duty uses a variety of high-strength steels in the frame, body panels and core structure to maximize impact performance and reduce overall weight, including the A-, B- and C-pillars, front structure and door beams. Increased resistance spot welds reduce the heat exposure to surrounding metal to maintain strength and long-term durability.

DESIGN



After hundreds of sketches, the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups came forward with the full force of modern capability. Interiors mirror the design expressed on the recently launched Ram 1500 with unmatched luxury, materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings.



Interior

For 2019, all-new features, technology and premium materials help the redesigned Ram Heavy Duty continue its interior leadership with quality, technology and luxury. Each trim level is uniquely characterized to reflect individual identity.



The new instrument panel combines a strong, structurally interlocking appearance, pushing the central controls up and toward the driver, improving overall reachability of system controls. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features the Uconnect 4C NAV on a 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen, which can display one application, such as the navigation map, across the whole 12-inch screen, or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at once. Redundant HVAC controls and a new enhanced-ergonomic switch bank deliver improved feedback and appearance.



The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features an available 7-inch, full-color, 3D animation-capable driver information display, with reconfigurable function that enables Ram truck drivers to personalize information inside the instrument cluster. The display is designed to visually communicate information, using graphics and text, quickly and easily.



Across all trim levels, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features push-button start and a redesigned rotary e-shifter dial (HEMI V8 only). The new shifter area also intelligently groups new feature buttons, including Hill Descent Control, axle lock and transfer case controls, when equipped.



An active noise cancellation system and acoustic glass reduce ambient cabin sounds by nearly 10 db – the quietest Ram Heavy Duty ever. The new HVAC system features 30 percent more air flow at lower noise levels, including larger front defroster vents for better performance. All-new in-duct electric heating elements on diesel models help speed cabin warmup on cold days, and larger system controls and new larger panel ducts work better with gloved hands.



With up to 258 liters of interior storage volume on the exclusive Mega Cab including two bins behind the rear seats, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty offers more than 120-percent additional storage capacity versus the closest competitor. A reimagined center console is a usable, complex piece of art with more than 12 different storage combinations. Up from 19.7 to 22.6 liters, the console includes a wider docking area with optional wireless charging, which can hold a small tablet or smartphone. A three-position sliding cup-holder tray can be stowed under the center armrest to reveal a deep storage tub designed to hold a 15-inch laptop



To keep devices charged, five USB ports assist in the center console type-C ports for faster communication and charging. Up to three 115-volt household plugs are available (three-prong). One in the first row and one in the second row. All outlets now handle up to 400 watts to charge or power tools quickly.



Exterior

Robust sections combined with “interlocking” design aesthetics also function to improve aerodynamics to surround segment-leading capability and technology. Every Ram Heavy Duty truck benefits from new content specifically designed to match each model’s unique style. Rather than a traditional focus on styling elements individually, designers combined elements that influence each other’s shape, resulting in a more integrated look that aligns with the mechanical capabilities of the truck. For example, the grille, hood and fenders share pieces of each other, as well as the instrument panel, cluster and center console.



The 2019 Heavy Duty creates a bold and unique appearance that Heavy Duty customers can call their own. Interlocked with the new, lighter aluminum hood, a much larger and more aggressive front grille opening leads with confidence and strength. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is available in six different grille styles with a complete departure from the historic crosshairs. The new front bumper is cut with larger openings, providing greater airflow to the largest turbo intercooler Ram has ever adapted to its halo pickups. More than 20 sensors surrounding the new Ram Heavy Duty are seamlessly integrated to make them less visible. A removable air dam helps mold the most aerodynamic Heavy Duty Ram has offered.



Three headlamp variations are available delivering the best lighting in the segment: Halogen, full LED/reflector and full LED/projector with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) for up to 15 degrees of movement in the expected direction of travel.



The side of the truck flows with trademark Ram style. A drawn body-side character line ties together the front fender and cab doors. An all-new interlocking side-step design incorporates deep tread patterns and a R-A-M logo.



The new Ram Heavy Duty continues to offer the best lockable bed storage in the segment with RamBox. The industry-first RamBox Cargo Management System includes versatile, weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails. New for 2019, RamBox features a 115-volt outlet with up to 400-watts of power.



Surrounding the largest cab in the segment, the interior design team brought unique colors and premium materials to each trim level of the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty. Each model makes its own unique “Hero” statement with paint colors, badging, wheels, grilles and other features.



UCONNECT



Designed to be the most technologically advanced heavy-duty pickup ever, the new Ram 2500 and 3500 are loaded with an array of innovative and state-of-the-art features. The award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system offers new convenience and connected services, and keeps Ram truck customers connected, engaged and informed all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features a 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen with tailor-made graphics for various Ram models and state-of-the-art connectivity. Personalization is made easy with the new split screen, allowing two different applications for desired configuration, such as Apple CarPlay and HVAC controls, or one application, such as navigation across the entire 12-inch touchscreen.

The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty offers four audio systems to immerse passengers in the ultimate sound experience, including a 750-watt Harman Kardon Audio System with 17 speakers, including an 8-inch subwoofer.

The class-exclusive Uconnect 4C with 12-inch display also features the next level of audio entertainment with SiriusXM with 360L. The new service enables Ram truck drivers and passengers to discover more of what SiriusXM offers based on their listening preferences, including exclusive SiriusXM on-demand programming never before available in the dash. Benefits of the new SiriusXM with 360L include more channels (now 200+), access to thousands of hours of recorded on-demand programming and enhanced sports play-by-play offerings. Smart content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits. Individual listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own presets, select preferences and pick up where they left off in the car.

Manufacturing

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is built at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Coahuila, Mexico.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.



That focus leads Ram to design the industry’s most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.



With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment’s most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.