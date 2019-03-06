On sale in Europe from mid-2019.
The new, fourth-generation Ssangyong Korando may not be the most attractive vehicle debuting in Geneva this year, especially considering the huge number of exotic supercars, but it’s still an important model for the European market. Not only that, but it is also going to be offered as a fully-electric vehicle at a later date.
Arriving with a distinctive design, the production model is inspired by the SIV-2 concept from 2016. The new Korando is longer, wider, lower, and with a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model, which translates into a sportier overall appearance and more room in the interior. Speaking of the cabin, it’s a bit more old-school and conservative, but the South Korean manufacturer says it features high-quality materials.
At launch, two engines will be offered, both meeting the latest Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standards. The first one is a newly-developed 1.5-liter turbo gasoline unit with 163 horsepower (122 kilowatts) at 5,550 rpm and a peak torque of 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm. In addition, an updated 1.6-liter turbodiesel will be available, delivering 136 hp (101 kW) and 239 lb-ft (324 Nm) at 1,500 rpm.
Both motors will be offered with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed Aisin automatic, while start-stop is standard on all front-wheel-drive models. What’s probably more important, an all-electric version of the new Korando should be launched later during the model’s lifecycle with Ssangyong saying it will “follow in due course.”
When equipped with the diesel mated to an automatic, the crossover offers an impressive 4,410-pound (2,000-kilogram) towing capacity.
As far as the modern safety and assist technologies are concerned, the crossover promises seven airbags as standard, as well as advanced emergency braking system, lane keep assist, vehicle ahead moving alert, safe distance and driver alerts, and others. The South Korean automaker claims the new Korando is “one of the safest cars in its segment.”
Sales of the fourth-generation Korando will begin in Europe from the summer of this year with prices to be revealed closer to the on-sale date.
Source: Ssangyong
Commented Johng-sik Choi, CEO of SsangYong Motor Company www.smotor.com/en “This new Korando is further proof of the quantum change in direction that SsangYong has embarked on, and exemplifies this through contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, the latest in safety, and new power options which will soon include electrification.
“This revolution in our product philosophy was first evident in Tivoli, followed by Tivoli XLV, Rexton and then the Musso pick-up, and at each launch the media commented positively on the remarkable step changes the brand was making.
“Now we are going even further, with an all-new product which we believe will compete head-on with anything currently available in the mainstream SUV C-segment, yet will beat them all on value!”
The Korando SUV has been completely revised for 2019 with an all-new contemporary exterior design, a refined, premium quality and spacious interior, enhanced driver assistance and safety systems, plus state-of-the-art connectivity.
The car sports a new-look throughout which has been designed to maximise its robust character with a distinctive new grille and headlight treatment at the front.
The new Korando SUV is designed for families seeking an active lifestyle, and will appeal to those requiring a car that can handle the rough and tumble of family life, with sector leading interior space for growing children, and generous boot space for all their leisure equipment and daily needs.
The car will go on sale in Korea shortly, with European sales set to commence from mid-2019.
Form and function - contemporary style meets pure practicality
With an all-new and distinctive style externally, the front aspect draws on the new SsangYong-look but with strongly sculptured side lines.
While this highly contemporary look is designed to appeal to a younger customer profile, the extremely practical design will appeal to all ages.
Longer, wider and lower than the car it replaces, the new Korando measures 4,452mm long, 1,870mm wide and 1,620mm high, and with a wheelbase of 2,675mm, one of the longest in its class for increased comfort. Luggage capacity ranges from 551 litres with all seats in position, up to a huge 1,248 litres with the rear seats folded.
Inside, the spacious interior provides better head-room and rear seat space than its competitors, with a high-tech premium feel interior. It is also driver-orientated with a range of features such a 9” AVN (audio visual navigation) screen and 10.25” full colour LCD cluster dual navigation to provide all the information needed, and four-way adjustable seat with lumber support for comfort. Meanwhile passengers also benefit from features such as colour changeable ambient lighting, and doors that are designed to cover the sills along the lower part of the body to ensure they don’t pick up dirt from the side of the car when getting in and out.
High levels of safety
Thanks to a comprehensive suite of passive and active aids including all the latest features technology can provide, and with multiple airbags including a driver’s knee airbag, Korando will be one of the safest cars in its segment.
The advanced driver assistance and safety systems featured on Korando include advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) supplemented with a camera and radar, lane keep assist, vehicle ahead moving alert, safe distance and driver alerts, intelligent and adaptive cruise control and high beam assistance. It also features blind spot detection, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert with automatic brake activation linked to all three if the driver doesn’t apply the brakes first.
Connectivity & technology
With one of the most contemporary interiors, and with its wide and easily accessible dashboard, the new Korando bristles with the very latest in-car technology and connectivity such as Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto and a Tom Tom sat nav system that appears on the main screen and within the instrument cluster for safe viewing.
The power to deliver
The car will be offered with the option of two Euro 6d engines from launch, an all-new 1.5 litre petrol GDI-turbo engine, and an updated 1.6 litre diesel engine. An EV is planned to follow in due course.
The new smooth running 1.5 litre petrol GDI-turbo engine displaces 1,497cc, and delivers maximum power of 163PS at 5,500rpm and a maximum torque of 280Nm at 1,500-4,500rpm, with a CO2 of 146g/km. (Target EU figure for the two wheel drive car with manual transmission).
The highly economical, powerful and clean 1.6 litre diesel engine displaces 1,597cc, delivering a maximum power of 136PS at 4,000rpm and a maximum torque of 324Nm at 1,500rpm for the automatic model, with a CO2 of 115g/km. (Target EU figure for the two wheel drive car with manual transmission).
The 1.6 litre diesel with automatic will offer an impressive 2-tonne towing capacity, or 1.5-tonne with the other engines and transmissions. Both engines will be offered with an automatic stop/start feature on two-wheel drive models with 6-speed manual and 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission.
Heritage & value
SsangYong has been designing and manufacturing SUVs and 4x4 vehicles for 65 years, and this fourth generation Korando benefits significantly from that deep experience.
Embarking on a new and much more contemporary design language first seen with the Tivoli in 2015, Korando embraces this new design look making it fit for the modern day, while drawing heavily on the brand’s experience of making well engineered, robust and reliable vehicles.
As befits the brand experience, it is also comprehensively equipped with items that most other brands charge as extras. It will offer unparalleled value when launched, and covered by an industry leading 7-year/150,000mile warranty for customer reassurance.