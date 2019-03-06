Hide press release Show press release

Commented Johng-sik Choi, CEO of SsangYong Motor Company www.smotor.com/en “This new Korando is further proof of the quantum change in direction that SsangYong has embarked on, and exemplifies this through contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, the latest in safety, and new power options which will soon include electrification.

“This revolution in our product philosophy was first evident in Tivoli, followed by Tivoli XLV, Rexton and then the Musso pick-up, and at each launch the media commented positively on the remarkable step changes the brand was making.

“Now we are going even further, with an all-new product which we believe will compete head-on with anything currently available in the mainstream SUV C-segment, yet will beat them all on value!”

The essential elements that differentiate the new SsangYong Korando

Form and function - contemporary style meets pure practicality

All new distinctive style externally

Contemporary yet highly practical

Longer, wider, lower and with a longer wheelbase than the previous Korando

Spacious - better head-room and rear seat space than its nearest competitors

High-tech premium feel interior

High levels of safety

Seven airbags including driver’s knee airbag

Advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) with camera and radar

Lane keep assist

Front vehicle start alert

High beam assist

Safety distance alert

Driver attention alert

Intelligent adaptive cruise control

Blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert

Connectivity & technology

Apple CarPlay

Google Android Auto

On-screen options

Navigation map linked to instrument cluster for ease of viewing

Instrument graphics, text and audible messages can be personalised to driver preferences

The power to deliver

New 1.5 litre petrol GDI-turbo engine

Updated 1.6 litre diesel engine

EV to follow

Heritage & value

Draws on SsangYong’s deep experience of building SUVs and 4x4 vehicles for 65 years

Comprehensively equipped

Competitive pricing from launch

Industry leading warranty

The Korando SUV has been completely revised for 2019 with an all-new contemporary exterior design, a refined, premium quality and spacious interior, enhanced driver assistance and safety systems, plus state-of-the-art connectivity.

The car sports a new-look throughout which has been designed to maximise its robust character with a distinctive new grille and headlight treatment at the front.

The new Korando SUV is designed for families seeking an active lifestyle, and will appeal to those requiring a car that can handle the rough and tumble of family life, with sector leading interior space for growing children, and generous boot space for all their leisure equipment and daily needs.

The car will go on sale in Korea shortly, with European sales set to commence from mid-2019.

Form and function - contemporary style meets pure practicality

With an all-new and distinctive style externally, the front aspect draws on the new SsangYong-look but with strongly sculptured side lines.

While this highly contemporary look is designed to appeal to a younger customer profile, the extremely practical design will appeal to all ages.

Longer, wider and lower than the car it replaces, the new Korando measures 4,452mm long, 1,870mm wide and 1,620mm high, and with a wheelbase of 2,675mm, one of the longest in its class for increased comfort. Luggage capacity ranges from 551 litres with all seats in position, up to a huge 1,248 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the spacious interior provides better head-room and rear seat space than its competitors, with a high-tech premium feel interior. It is also driver-orientated with a range of features such a 9” AVN (audio visual navigation) screen and 10.25” full colour LCD cluster dual navigation to provide all the information needed, and four-way adjustable seat with lumber support for comfort. Meanwhile passengers also benefit from features such as colour changeable ambient lighting, and doors that are designed to cover the sills along the lower part of the body to ensure they don’t pick up dirt from the side of the car when getting in and out.

High levels of safety

Thanks to a comprehensive suite of passive and active aids including all the latest features technology can provide, and with multiple airbags including a driver’s knee airbag, Korando will be one of the safest cars in its segment.

The advanced driver assistance and safety systems featured on Korando include advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) supplemented with a camera and radar, lane keep assist, vehicle ahead moving alert, safe distance and driver alerts, intelligent and adaptive cruise control and high beam assistance. It also features blind spot detection, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert with automatic brake activation linked to all three if the driver doesn’t apply the brakes first.

Connectivity & technology

With one of the most contemporary interiors, and with its wide and easily accessible dashboard, the new Korando bristles with the very latest in-car technology and connectivity such as Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto and a Tom Tom sat nav system that appears on the main screen and within the instrument cluster for safe viewing.

The power to deliver

The car will be offered with the option of two Euro 6d engines from launch, an all-new 1.5 litre petrol GDI-turbo engine, and an updated 1.6 litre diesel engine. An EV is planned to follow in due course.

The new smooth running 1.5 litre petrol GDI-turbo engine displaces 1,497cc, and delivers maximum power of 163PS at 5,500rpm and a maximum torque of 280Nm at 1,500-4,500rpm, with a CO2 of 146g/km. (Target EU figure for the two wheel drive car with manual transmission).

The highly economical, powerful and clean 1.6 litre diesel engine displaces 1,597cc, delivering a maximum power of 136PS at 4,000rpm and a maximum torque of 324Nm at 1,500rpm for the automatic model, with a CO2 of 115g/km. (Target EU figure for the two wheel drive car with manual transmission).

The 1.6 litre diesel with automatic will offer an impressive 2-tonne towing capacity, or 1.5-tonne with the other engines and transmissions. Both engines will be offered with an automatic stop/start feature on two-wheel drive models with 6-speed manual and 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission.

Heritage & value

SsangYong has been designing and manufacturing SUVs and 4x4 vehicles for 65 years, and this fourth generation Korando benefits significantly from that deep experience.

Embarking on a new and much more contemporary design language first seen with the Tivoli in 2015, Korando embraces this new design look making it fit for the modern day, while drawing heavily on the brand’s experience of making well engineered, robust and reliable vehicles.

As befits the brand experience, it is also comprehensively equipped with items that most other brands charge as extras. It will offer unparalleled value when launched, and covered by an industry leading 7-year/150,000mile warranty for customer reassurance.