Alfa Romeo is hard at work rejuvenating its entire lineup following FCA’s decision to invest the big bucks into the fabled Italian brand. The Giulia and Stelvio are leading the way, but there’s much more to come for Alfisti as it was only yesterday when a new compact crossover was previewed in Geneva with the promising Tonale concept pictured here.

In a rather surprising move, it looks like Alfa Romeo is eager to go below the Tonale and introduce a smaller crossover. We weren’t expecting this taking into account the 2018-2022 product roadmap doesn’t say anything about a new, presumably subcompact crossover. The product portfolio shows a big empty space in the B-segment following the demise of the MiTo, but it looks like there has been a change of plans and Alfa wants to develop a new entry-level car.

36 Photos

In an interview at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with Auto Express, the company’s European boss Roberta Zerbi revealed she wants to lure in more women buyers by introducing a new small model. She talked about the MiTo and how it did a good job at attracting the female crowd, but admitted the lack of rear doors hurt sales. With women wanting to “fit their children behind; a five-door is more appropriate,” said Zerbi.

She went on to specify Alfa Romeo is in need of a new base model and confirmed the Italian marque is working on it. She refused to talk about what sort of shape it will take, whether it will be a more practical MiTo five-door hatchback or a crossover, but it will certainly have rear doors. Zerbi told Auto Express the automaker is “working on both the below (Tonale) and above (Stelvio),” with the latter being the already confirmed midsize SUV.

It’s going to take a while as neither of the two models is expected before 2021 taking into account the Tonale is bound to hit the market by late 2020.

Source: Auto Express