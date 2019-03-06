The ongoing 2019 Geneva Motor Show is the center of attention these days in the automotive realm, but that didn’t stop Hyundai from releasing the first images and details about the all-new Sonata. The eighth generation of the midsize sedan has a far sleeker look than its predecessor and heralds a new design language for the South Korean brand. Called “Sensuous Sportiness,” the fresh styling approach attempts to turn the Sonata into a four-door coupe, although this term is highly controversial.

One thing is for sure – the 2020 Sonata has an exterior design influenced by the stunning Le Fil Rouge concept (pictured at the end) introduced by Hyundai precisely a year ago in Geneva. It’s obviously no way near as exciting as the showcar, but we must say the new design suits the Sonata perfectly and makes it one of the most attractive models in its class.

Hyundai isn’t going into too many details for the time being, but we do know the sedan has been lowered 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) and widened by 25 mm (1 inch). It’s also 45 mm (1.77 inches) longer than the model it replaces, with 35 mm (1.37 inches) of the stretch going into the wheelbase to enable a more spacious cabin.

Speaking of which, the interior has been overhauled as well and appears to be more upscale. Hyundai mentions it took inspiration from a Stealth aircraft when designing the winged shape of the instrument panel. Satin chrome accents, ambient lighting, and the leather upholstery further contribute to the cabin’s upscale vibe.

Interestingly, Hyundai mentions it’s not a big fan of large displays since they argue these can be distracting. The implementation of shift-by-wire transmission controls has allowed the South Korean marque to free up space inside the cabin and make the 2020 Sonata more practical and roomier. One of the features confirmed by Hyundai is the ability to turn your smartphone into a digital key by downloading an app, which will work with the onboard Near Field Communication (NFC) tech to communicate with the car and unlock the doors.

Hyundai will host the public debut of the 2020 Sonata next month at the New York Auto Show.

Source: Hyundai

