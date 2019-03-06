Hide press release Show press release

The World Car Finals countdown excitement continues with today’s “Top Three In The World” finalists’ announcement at the Geneva International Motor Show.

A jury of 86 distinguished international automotive journalists selected the following “Top Three In The World” finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation with each candidate as part of their professional work. For more details about our jurors and their outlets, please visit our web site: www.worldcarawards.com.

The “Top Three In The World” finalists for each category are:

World Car of the Year

- Audi e-tron

- Jaguar I-PACE

- Volvo S60/V60

World Urban Car

- Hyundai AH2 / Santro

- Kia Soul

- Suzuki Jimny

World Luxury Car

- Audi A7

- Audi Q8

- BMW 8 Series

World Performance Car

- Aston Martin Vantage

- McLaren 720S

- Mercedes-Benz AMG 4-door Coupe

World Green Car

- Audi e-tron

- Hyundai Nexo

- Jaguar I-PACE

World Car Design of the Year

- Jaguar I-PACE

- Suzuki Jimny

- Volvo XC40

The Road to World Car is an annual journey in partnership with the New York International Auto Show. The journey follows more than 80 of our international journalists as they test-drive, and vote on, the 2019 eligible vehicles. The official launch took place in Paris on October 2nd and will end when the winners are declared in all six categories at the grande finale awards ceremony that officially opens the New York show on April 17, 2019.

World Car made several stops along the way: our fifth annual L.A. Test Drives event concluded the last week of November. The event was an outstanding success with 48 jurors attending from 18 different countries across the six day event. The journalists test-drove, and voted on, 38 car contenders that may not be available in their home markets. ZF was the event’s exclusive host.

World Car also made a stop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 10, 2019 where together World Car and ZF hosted a panel discussion moderated by Tim Stevens (Editor-in-Chief, CNET'S Roadshow and World Car director). The topic for discussion? "The Intersection of Consumer and Automotive Tech."

The Global Trends Report, co-presented annually by Prime Research and Autoneum, will be announced during the New York show press conference and media breakfast. The report is the culmination of research and insights across the past six months. Autoneum CEO Martin Hirzel said: “The Global Trends Report is a valuable instrument for identifying future directions and a guide for prioritizing them. Actual trends such as electric mobility will characterize the automotive industry, what offers exciting development prospects for Autoneum. Our innovative products and technologies for acoustic and thermal management make vehicles quieter, safer, lighter and contribute to a comfortable driving experience. I am looking forward to the announcement of the 2019 World Car Award winners and I am confident that again the majority of all winning models is equipped with Autoneum components!”

Of course, The Road To World Car doesn’t really stop. Just a few weeks after the New York show’s grande finale, the World Car Garage will be staged for the fourth year at the London Motor Show in May of 2019; offering a glimpse of the 2020 contenders as well as celebrating the 2019 winners.

The World Car Awards is the number one awards program of its type globally for the sixth consecutive year as reported in Prime Research’s independent media report released in May 2018.