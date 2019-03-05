There are two kinds of people in this world: people who love drag racing, and people with bad 60-foot times. YouTube car channel Lovecars must agree, as they assembled an amazing collection of sports cars at the famous Top Gear Test Track for a day of fast fun.

The video, hosted by beloved Fifth Gear alum Tiff Needell and first-class car enthusiast Paul Woodman under an umbrella, would see an impressive, eclectic collection of sports and exotic cars squaring off against each other. In a very English turn of events, the event day ended up being a very wet one indeed, which would have an understandably large effect on traction. Rain in England? Who would have thought?

Nearly everything you could want for was present, from a vast collection of Lamborghinis, a selection of Porsche 911s new and old, a full selection of exotic British hardware from Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, and McLaren, and oddities like a Caterham and some kind of high-performance off-road buggy.

Given the dreadful weather and dearth of available traction, it's no surprise that the all-wheel-drive cars almost universally won the day. That said, there were more than a few surprises, including the Caterham and Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge putting on valiant displays. Must have been home field advantage.

Regardless, the Lamborghini Aventador SV won the day, proving itself against an impressive – and diverse – array of exotic machinery. The rest of the day was filled with just-for-fun races, with owners braving the rain for as many chances as possible to line up against their high-dollar rivals on the famous Top Gear Test Track. Even with the weather, it looked like a great time – even for the guy who had an unfortunate off in his Porsche.

Source: Lovecars on YouTube