While automakers around the world are showing off at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai took the occasion to announce pricing for its Marvel-themed Kona Iron Man Edition. Some might say the front of the Hyundai Kona looks a bit like Iron Man’s faceplate, and in the right light with the right paint scheme, there’s certainly a resemblance. If you want to ride around in one, however, it will cost you. Pricing for the Iron Man Edition starts at $30,550 for front-wheel-drive models, and $31,950 for all-wheel-drive variants.

Regardless of how many wheels are driven, the Iron Man version gives you the 175-horsepower (130-kilowatt) 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Options are pretty much what you’d find on the high-level Ultimate model, though the Iron Man Edition is more than just some special paint and badges. The front fascia is unique to the model, and the headlights get special LED accent lighting to better approximate the superhero’s iconic faceplate. The 18-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to the Iron Man edition as well.

Naturally, the big draw outside is the custom gray/red color scheme that includes special fender badging. There’s a big Iron Man decal on the roof, a special V-shaped hood design, and lots of smaller bits like Iron Man center caps on the wheels and Iron Man branding on the rear liftgate. It’s not subtle, but then again, neither is Tony Stark.

Inside there’s a special welcome animation for the heads-up display, and the infotainment screen gets a cool Iron Man screen as well. Contrasting red trim is found throughout the cabin, the shift knob is unique, and the seat backs have special Iron Man branding too. Tony Stark’s “signature” is also on the dash, and the seat designs are customized to the model.

The Iron Man Edition certainly isn’t cheap, but it is a pretty cool compact crossover. Hyundai says the first Iron Man Edition models are now arriving at dealerships.

