It still can't fly, but the comic-themed Kona comes well-equipped.
While automakers around the world are showing off at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Hyundai took the occasion to announce pricing for its Marvel-themed Kona Iron Man Edition. Some might say the front of the Hyundai Kona looks a bit like Iron Man’s faceplate, and in the right light with the right paint scheme, there’s certainly a resemblance. If you want to ride around in one, however, it will cost you. Pricing for the Iron Man Edition starts at $30,550 for front-wheel-drive models, and $31,950 for all-wheel-drive variants.
Regardless of how many wheels are driven, the Iron Man version gives you the 175-horsepower (130-kilowatt) 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Options are pretty much what you’d find on the high-level Ultimate model, though the Iron Man Edition is more than just some special paint and badges. The front fascia is unique to the model, and the headlights get special LED accent lighting to better approximate the superhero’s iconic faceplate. The 18-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to the Iron Man edition as well.
Naturally, the big draw outside is the custom gray/red color scheme that includes special fender badging. There’s a big Iron Man decal on the roof, a special V-shaped hood design, and lots of smaller bits like Iron Man center caps on the wheels and Iron Man branding on the rear liftgate. It’s not subtle, but then again, neither is Tony Stark.
Inside there’s a special welcome animation for the heads-up display, and the infotainment screen gets a cool Iron Man screen as well. Contrasting red trim is found throughout the cabin, the shift knob is unique, and the seat backs have special Iron Man branding too. Tony Stark’s “signature” is also on the dash, and the seat designs are customized to the model.
The Iron Man Edition certainly isn’t cheap, but it is a pretty cool compact crossover. Hyundai says the first Iron Man Edition models are now arriving at dealerships.
2019 Kona Pricing including Kona Iron Man Model
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
Drivetrain
|
MSRP
|
SE
|
2.0L 4-cyl.
|
6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$19,990
|
SEL
|
2.0L 4-cyl.
|
6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
FWD
|
$21,800
|
Limited
|
1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission
|
FWD
|
$25,550
|
Ultimate
|
1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission
|
FWD
|
$27,500
|
Iron Man
|
1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission
|
FWD
|
$30,550
|
SE
|
2.0L 4-cyl.
|
6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$21,390
|
SEL
|
2.0L 4-cyl.
|
6-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
|
AWD
|
$23,200
|
Limited
|
1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission
|
AWD
|
$26,950
|
Ultimate
|
1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission
|
AWD
|
$28,900
|
Iron Man
|
1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.
|
7-Speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission
|
AWD
|
$31,950
Freight Charges for the 2019MY Kona are $1,045.
Kona Iron Man FWD Automatic Transmission
Kona Iron Man FWD A/T includes, in addition to or in place of Ultimate FWD A/T equipment:
- Iron Man matte gray body paint
- Iron-grip dual-tone 18” wheels
- Redesigned front bumper
- Iron Man red accents
- Dark chrome front grille & bezel
- Red side mirrors
- Red two tone roof
- V-shape hood bevel with Marvel® logo
- Iron Man eye inspired LED accent lighting
- Iron Man mask emblem on fenders
- HUD welcome animation
- AVN and cluster GUI
- Emblem on shift knob
- Iron Man mask embossing and black suede logo patch on seat back
- Red piping and stitching on seats
- Tony Stark ‘signature’ on instrument panel
- Removes fog lights
- Removes Power tilt-and-slide sunroof
Kona Iron Man AWD Automatic Transmission
Kona Iron Man AWD A/T includes, in addition to all of the Iron Man FWD A/T equipment, plus the following features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Multi-link Rear Suspension
- Tire Mobility Kit
- AWD lift gate badge
On the outside, the Kona Iron Man Edition has a unique front-lighting signature, including a custom daytime running light form that closely resembles the facemask and eye shape of the Iron Man suit. This shape is immediately recognizable and is one of the key design inspirations for Kona. Besides the front and rear fascia designs and unique lighting signature, other Stark-like flourishes including a unique V-shaped hood garnish, front-fender Iron Man mask badging, custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask center caps, and a dark chrome front grille. The exterior color is an exclusive Iron Man matte gray with red accents. Inside, Tony Stark’s signature adorns the instrument panel alongside a unique Iron Man shift lever knob, a special Heads-Up Display and center stack featuring Iron Man visual graphics, and a custom seat design. The Kona Iron Man Edition is the latest project to emerge from the ongoing collaboration between Marvel and Hyundai.