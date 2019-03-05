Our very own Clint Simone comes to us from the Geneva Motor Show to show us the most over-the-top Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen yet. Coming to us from Brabus, it's dubbed the 800 Widestar. In this case, it really is all in the name.

As Clint explains in the video, the 800 refers to its dyno performance: not quite 800 horsepower, but near enough. At 789 horsepower and 737 lb/ft of torque, we doubt anyone will complain. That power comes from AMG's 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8, found in the G63.

Through their in-house tuning program, Brabus has extracted more than 200 additional horsepower out of the already-potent engine. That's good enough to propel the 800 Widestar to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds.

Of course, what you're more likely to notice first about the 800 Widestar is hinted at in the latter half of its name: this thing is wide, alright. Four inches wider, to be exact. That provides plenty of clearance for the enormous 23" wheels. On this black show car, the silver brake cooling ducts aft of the wheel arches provide a sharp contrast and a functional, high-performance look.

There's plenty of other stuff going on with the body, too: the hood features a massive carbon fiber air scoop to feed that powerful, twin-turbo V8. The Brabus-embossed spare tire cover is also carbon fiber, and there's a not-so-subtle roof spoiler also taking up residence at the rear.

Inside, Clint found this Brabus 800 Widestar's seats upholstered in a diamond-stitch leather pattern, with tasteful Brabus logos throughout. The alcantara headliner takes inspiration from Rolls-Royce's famous Starlight option.