Calling All TITANs: Nissan, Habitat for Humanity draw inspiration from construction site supervisors to build the Ultimate Work TITAN

 Nissan’s purpose-driven Calling All TITANs campaign continues with the donation of the Ultimate Work TITAN to Habitat for Humanity

 The one-of-a-kind work truck is a TITAN XD Diesel Crew Cab Midnight Edition transformed into a home builder’s dream

 The custom truck will be on display during the Work Truck Show at the Indiana Convention Center March 6-8

INDIANAPOLIS (March 5, 2019) – Nissan is no stranger to Habitat for Humanity, having donated more than 150 trucks and $16.9 million since 2005. Today in Indianapolis, the 14- year partnership reached new heights with the unveiling of the Ultimate Work TITAN, the second in a series of three Ultimate TITANs built as part of the purpose-driven Calling All TITANs campaign.

Featuring a complete mobile office, toolkit and off-road necessities, the one-of-a-kind work vehicle debuted to a group of media at the headquarters of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis. The truck will be on display at The Work Truck Show at the Indiana Convention Center through March 8, and then officially donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it will be put to work on and off the job site.

“Though Nissan’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity has been deep-rooted for well over a decade, we are consistently searching for ways we can do more together,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications and Media, Nissan North America, Inc. “Behind the rugged and capable foundation of our TITAN trucks, our Calling All TITANs campaign has provided a perfect platform to do just that. In a celebration of all TITANs of the Neighborhood, alongside Habitat for Humanity, we are proud to unveil this Ultimate Work TITAN, built specifically to the needs of the hard-working people on the build site.”

In creating the Ultimate Work TITAN, Nissan and Habitat spent countless hours talking with construction site supervisors and volunteers across the country to find out what they needed most in a truck. These working men and women are passionate about their trucks, and there was no shortage of ideas. After compiling their feedback, three common suggestions emerged:

 Off-road capability is a must

 The interior should be treated like a mobile office

 The bed must be loaded with easy-to-access tools, ladders and lockable storage

And with that, the build of the Ultimate Work TITAN commenced.

Originating as a stock TITAN XD Diesel Crew Cab Midnight Edition, transformation into the Ultimate Work TITAN began just as the Ultimate Service TITAN did – with the addition of a factory-authorized ICON three-inch suspension lift kit, available through Nissan dealers. The ICON lift kit includes adjustable-height coil-over shock absorbers, custom rod end bearings and patent-pending Delta Joints – helping provide increased ground clearance and enhanced ride quality both on and off the job site.

Anchored by Nitto Ridge Grappler tires and ICON Alloys REBOUND wheels, the truck adds Addictive Desert Designs bumpers to provide an additional layer of protection, while a WARN Industries ZEON Platinum 12-S Winch ensures the Ultimate Work TITAN can help itself and counterparts out of even the most challenging situations. In the nighttime hours, Baja Designs lighting leads the way with custom worksite lighting.

In the midst of the chaos of a work site, often times what construction site supervisors need most is a quiet space to relax and get some paperwork or calls completed. The Ultimate Work TITAN has this covered, and then some. Knowing that supervisors are constantly in need of updated build site maps, blueprints, punch lists, daily reports and submittals – among a daily list of paperwork – a 13-inch laptop and a printer was added to help make life just a little bit easier. And not be overlooked in the back seat is a full mobile office, featuring a custom desk and file storage with an additional power inverter.

“Construction site supervisors made it clear to us what was needed to make their jobs more productive, and after incorporating their feedback, one thing has become clear: this is the truck for TITANs of the Neighborhood,” said Fred DePerez, vice president, North America LCV Business Unit, Nissan North America, Inc. “Built on the foundation of a rugged TITAN XD Diesel and featuring parts from some of the most reputable names in the construction industry, the Ultimate Work TITAN lives by its name in every sense. We can’t wait to get this truck off the show floor and onto the build site, where we know it will thrive.”

When it’s time to get out of the mobile office and into the work site, the Ultimate Work TITAN bed is a great place to start. Anchored to TITAN's innovative Utili-track® Bed Channel System, a BEDSLIDE 2000 HEAVY DUTY sets the stage for easy access to all the bed has to offer. Connected to the bed slide is a DECKED lockable storage system, where a site supervisor can confidently store tools. Commercial class heavy duty lockable tool boxes are included along the sides of the bed for additional storage.

Inside the lockable storage are some of the highest quality tools in the industry. In addition to a complete toolkit, other products stored within the bed include a table saw, chop saw, chainsaw, air compressor and drill kit. A Zamp 200 Watt power inverter, as well as RIGID Extension Cords, was included to provide power sources in addition to the 110-volt power outlet included both in the bed and the cabin of the TITAN XD.

Of course, no home can be built without a ladder. Atop the Ultimate Work TITAN sits a TrailFX aluminum ladder rack featuring multiple commercial grade ladders, easily accessible with the help of the TITAN XD bed step and dampened assist tailgate.

Meanwhile, TITAN XD’s 14 cup holders will ensure everyone has a spot during their hard- earned water break. And at the end of another long day at the job site, builders will rest easy on the standard TITAN XD Zero Gravity seats, enjoying music on the new Fender® Premium Audio System, reflecting on a job well done.

The Ultimate Work TITAN will be on display during the Work Truck Show at the Indiana Convention Center through March 8. For more information on the Calling All TITANs campaign, the 2019 TITAN, TITAN XD and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.



About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media

sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976

as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization

has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states

in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with

Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build

their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support,

volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the

strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we

empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.