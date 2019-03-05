Once again, there is a new mid-engine, V8-powered Ferrari in the world. The new Ferrari F8 Tributo takes up the mantle of the 488 GTB and 458 Italia, sharing much of those cars’ overall style while adding even more power from its eight-cylinder engine. Join us as we take a look at this new Ferrari, as it debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The F8 Tributo features evolutionary styling, with new headlights and updated aerodynamics. The changes are subtle, right up until you get to the rear end – the most interesting, attractive change lives there. The F8 marks the return of quad taillights on a mid-engine, V8-powered Ferrari, which haven’t been seen on this vehicle type since the F430 (and even there, the wee things barely qualified). But the F8 Tributo gets big, round, sexy taillights. Needless to say, we dig it.

That’s not the only piece of heritage on this car. Ferrari has a long history of putting a clear engine covers on its mid-engine vehicles, and the F8 Tributo is no different, with the Lexan cover featuring three slats that serve as a loose callback to the F40. It’s a subtle thing, but when it comes to cars, the subtle touches are usually the best.

Less subtle is the F8’s jackhammer of an engine. Plucked from the Pista, it still generates 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, allowing this car to scamper to 60 in just 2.9 seconds, or just a smidge slower than the Pista, which does the deed in 2.85 seconds. Ferrari hasn’t released any additional details yet, so we don’t know what the F8’s top speed will be, but the 488 Pista doesn’t run out of steam until 211 mph. That should guarantee the Tributo will easily top 200 mph.

But beyond those few details, there’s still a great deal we don’t know about the Tributo. One of those things is its price, which will surely be hefty. But somehow, when the Tributo arrives early next year, we suspect whatever Ferrari charges will be worth it.