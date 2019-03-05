Hide press release Show press release

ALL EYES ON THE JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON 1941 BY MOPAR

05/03/19

The exceptional Wrangler Rubicon 1941 struts its stuff on the Jeep® stand with a full Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar trim capable of taking the desire for adventure to the max: it is the European preview of a special 100% street legal off-road configuration.

Also in the spotlight, an urban version of the Wrangler Sahara, sporting Authentic Accessories by Mopar and chromed details.

A Jeep Renegade in the new Bikini Blue, designed for adventures in the city, will be a centrepiece of the stand: Mopar has made it unique with many bespoke Authentic Accessories

The Authentic Accessories powered by Mopar and dedicated services enhance the potential of all the FCA Group cars and also stand out on the Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Abarth stands.

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 1941 designed by Mopar makes its European début at the Geneva International Motor Show with a 100% street legal trim especially designed for the off-road vehicle that takes the desire for adventure to the max. Like every accessory studied by Mopar, the Jeep Authentic Accessories are designed to provide maximum functionality, safety, style and performance because they are created with the same team that designs the original Jeep vehicles.

The ultimate example is the new Wrangler Rubicon 1941, fitted with the Jeep Performance Parts that enhance the legendary off- road capability of Jeep Wrangler. Look no further than the kit with suspension raised by 2 inches, the snorkel, rock rails, black door sill, black fuel door and all-weather mats. The finishing touch to this tough configuration is a 1941 livery that commemorates an important year for the Jeep brand: the first appearance of the Willys, also evoked on other details of the vehicle such as, for example, the wheel, gear knob and tailgate table.

The vehicle is also enhanced with other Authentic Accessories selected from the range of over 200 Jeep Wrangler accessories: Matt black Seven Slots front grille, mudguard, off-road lights, mirror caps, all contrasting with the Hella Yella yellow paintwork. The Mopar customisation continues inside, with black mesh sun bonnet and front grab handles. The Wrangler 1941 is directly approved by the Mopar and Jeep to deliver the true off-road experience, while maintaining the 100% street legal appearance.

Mopar does not only mean “off-road”, but is also capable of characterising the Urban versions, such as the Jeep Wrangler Sahara in urban trim with chrome fuel cap and door sill guards that stand out on the Ocean Blue colour body.

Finally, a Jeep Renegade Limited, sporting the all-new Bikini body colour, is also characterised by a special urban look, featuring door sill guards with Jeep logo, front dam, new sill trims and rear scuff plate in Subshine Grey, which is the same colour as the specific mirror caps and front grille. The cabin offers a cargo organizer and carpet mats.

Comprehensive, state-of-the-art offering

A selection of creations and customisations by Mopar for Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Abarth will also be making a statement on the other FCA brand stands. The accessories developed for Alfa Romeo are unique and distinctive, ideal for enhancing the sportiness and unique personality of Giulietta, Giulia and Stelvio. Fine materials such as carbon fibre characterise the mirror cap, radiator grille, spoiler, gear knob and door sill guards, while the textured tones of Miron personalise the specific alloy wheels. The Alfa Romeo branded puddle lights, and the dark tail lamps on Stelvio are only some of the characterising elements to be found on the stand in Geneva, both on board the vehicles and on display.

On the Fiat stand, two displays will house a selection of Fiat Authentic Accessories: the Carbon Pack for Tipo Sport and the Dark Pack for 500X. The first pack features a number of carbon details with markedly racing style, such as the full front and rear bumper kits, side skirts, rearview mirror covers and door handles. The vehicle, in the Tipo Sport version, is equipped with the same accessories in the “Dark Pack”. And the captivating 18” rims are also available as optionals. The second is one of the aesthetic packs for 500X created thanks to the know-how of the experts at Mopar to emphasis the characteristic elegance, design and sporty style of this Italian crossover by Fiat.

Finally, some of the key Authentic Accessories developed by Mopar for the Abarth 124 spider include the carbon fibre hard top: hi-tech, lightweight and safe, it gives the car a true coupé style while retaining all the excitement and driving pleasure only a genuine roadster can offer. The sportiness of the vehicle and its performance in terms of road holding are also boosted by the specific strut bar, while the mesh luggage rack organiser with Mopar logo enables load optimisation, ensuring maximum freedom on the road.

Ends